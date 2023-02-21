White Sox manager Pedro Grifol says Oscar Colas needs to win the job in right field

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Right field appears to be Oscar Colas’ job to lose, which is heady stuff for a prospect who has played in seven Triple-A games.

The White Sox’ other options are Gavin Sheets and Eloy Jimenez, both offense-first guys with below average defense and in Jimenez’ case, inexperienced in that corner, and several experienced invites to major league camp including Billy Hamilton, Jake Marisnick and Víctor Reyes. There’s also utility man Leury Garcia.

In other words, there is no other perfect option. And the left-handed Colas is far from ideal, his power and average outfield skills notwithstanding. Should he break camp with the team, a struggle at some point — and how he deals with it — are likely inevitable.

First year manager Pedro Grifol hasn’t seen enough of Colas to know if the time to open the door is right now. On that he says he’s trusting player development and scouting personnel.

Grifol is also trusting that Colas gets this message: He hasn’t won the job in February.

“He’s not going to [act like right field is his] because that’s not the case,” Grifol said. “Obviously he’s an extremely talented kid and this organization has plans for him. But he is competing for a job.”

But Grifol likes what he sees.

“He’s an extremely focused kid,” Grifol said. “There’s no BS about him. He comes here to work. He’s competing for a job and he knows it. This is what he loves to do. He takes pride in it. He asks a lot of good questions. He’s extremely detailed for a young kid. Obviously he’s got ability. I’m looking forward to watching him progress this spring.”

Colas batted .387/.424/.645 at Triple A Charlotte and .314/.371/.524 over three minor league levels in 2022. He hit 23 homers in 117 games, including a 470-foot blast for Double-A Birmingham.

“I’m ready for whatever comes,” he said Tuesday.

Slide!

Situational hitting was a focus Tuesday. Grifol said cold weather in April could warrant manufacturing runs.

“We’ve got guys who can hit for a lot of power but situational hitting is a part of who we are,” Grifol said.

Sliding drills — on grass and plastic, not infield dirt — were also on Tuesday’s schedule.

“The sliding is really important for us,” Grifol said. “We’re trying to keep these guys on the field. If some of these guys need help on the sliding end, we’re here to help them. We’re practicing it and identifying that it’s a developmental need for them. We’re going to continue to do that throughout camp.”

Rule changes could encourage more stolen base attempts, and head-first slides raise the risk of hand injury, which is why Luis Robert wears a mitt on base to lower risk.

Grifol said he’s not going to discourage head-first sliding. Head-first slides were not seen in drills.

“We’ve got to be able to side both ways, feet-first and headfirst,” Grifol said, “and be able to feel comfortable doing both.”

More praise for Moncada

Grifol on Yoan Moncada in camp: “I’m really proud of YoYo, the way he’s going about his business. He’s focused. He’s putting in the work, working hard. He’s asking for extra work.”