White Sox clubhouse ready to move on without Jose Abreu

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jose Abreu’s locker, next to the clubhouse entrance, now belongs to Yoan Moncada. Abreu’s extra locker, a perk afforded to only a select few, is occupied by rookie Oscar Colas, slotted between fellow Cubans Moncada and Robert.

Abreu’s absence will be felt in the White Sox’ lineup, which lost a .304/.378/.446 hitter from last season and the franchise’s third-ranked home run hitter behind Frank Thomas and Paul Konerko. The clubhouse will miss a veteran who arrived early and played every day, often through bumps and aches others might not have.

Abreu demonstrated how to act like a big leaguer when Moncada, 26, and Robert, 24, were breaking in. Moncada and Robert are on their own now, and if they take the leaderhsip baton in any small measure, the clubhouse would be the better for it.

“It’s going to feel strange, for sure, not having him here,” Robert said through a translator. “Especially in my case, he was here the whole time that I’ve been here. It’s going to be weird, different, but I’m going to still try to put in play all the stuff that he taught me, and of course try to improve myself.”

Which was work hard every day, and if the results aren’t there, keep working.

When Robert heard that Abreu, who spent his first nine seasons with the Sox, signed a three-year, $50 million deal with the World Series champion Astros — an ideal fit at seemingly the perfect place where he may finally know what it feels like to win a playoff series — Robert congratulated him.

‘‘ ‘That’s good,’ ’’ Robert said. “That was a decision about what was best for him, and there’s nothing we can do about it.”

“That’s part of the business,” Moncada said of this Cuban disconnection in the clubhouse. “That decision wasn’t in our hands. I’m very thankful for all the help he gave me and gave this team.”

So it’s time to move on. When Moncada and Robert were asked about Abreu not being there, the glances they exchanged suggested they would be happy to move on without questions about Abreu. So it goes when a teammate leaves. Abreu is an Astro now, and he will be the Sox’ first opponent of the season March 30.

“You know he contributes so much, [brought] so much energy,” shortstop Tim Anderson said. “We’re definitely going to miss him. But we’re not going to dwell on him. We open up with him, so we’ll see him. It’s still love but we got to push towards our goals as well.”

Another Abreu question, and Anderson, in as many words, said it’s OK if we move on to the next subject.

“We’re going to miss all of it, all of that, but it’s a business so we got to keep rolling,” Anderson said. “You know we’re not going to sit here and talk about Pito all day. We love Pito, but we’re definitely not going to just continue to keep talking about him.”

Colas, on his second day in camp, talked about Robert, who invited Colas to his mansion in south Florida during the offseason. They worked out and hit together and Robert has been helpful, Colas said.

“We’ve known each other for a very long time,” Colas said through a translator. “We are like brothers. We are like family. We spent a lot of time together during the offseason.

“Being here with him, it’s good, it’s a plus. He’s been telling me how the routine is, what I need to do and how we work here. It’s definitely good in helping me feel a little more comfortable.”

The Sox have no choice to be comfortable without Abreu. White Sox life without him has begun.