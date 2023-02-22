The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 22, 2023
Transportation News Chicago

Regional mass transit needs more funding from Chicago, RTA chief says

Citing upcoming shortfalls in RTA’s operating budget, Keith Dillard proposes improvements to CTA, Pace and Metra if public funding can be secured in upcoming years.

By  Ilana Arougheti
   
SHARE Regional mass transit needs more funding from Chicago, RTA chief says
CTA trains sit parked in a train yard south of the 95th Red Line station, on Chicago’s Southside, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022. | Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

CTA trains sit parked in a train yard south of the 95th Street Red Line station. Regional Transportation Authority Chairman Kirk Dillard on Wednesday said the CTA, Pace and Metra mass transit systems would benefit from more public funding.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Facing what he called a “funding cliff,” Regional Transportation Authority Chairman Kirk Dillard is calling for more funding from the city of Chicago over the next several years.

The RTA will see a $730 million gap in operating funds by 2025 as federal COVID relief dollars run out, Dillard said. 

Relying on fares to keep the RTA’s budget afloat is no longer realistic, Dillard said, speaking to the City Club of Chicago on Wednesday afternoon. 

“Prior to COVID, 70% of everybody that worked in the central business district took mass transit to work,” Dillard said. “If you want to revitalize the city ... you better help us revitalize mass transit.”

Four times more Chicagoans work from home in 2023 than they did prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ridership numbers are still recovering, Dillard said.

Before approaching elected officials for additional funding, RTA plans to work with CTA, Pace and Metra leadership to improve security protocols on buses and trains, as well as work to lower carbon emissions, Dillard said.

Although the CTA, Pace and Metra systems have their own leadership, RTA is in charge of securing funding for all three. Dillard works closely with CTA President Dorval Carter and others to oversee larger strategic plans related to Chicago-area mass transit.

Some Chicago mayoral candidates have already made “significant suggestions” to RTA, Dillard said.

“I don’t expect us to be entrusted with new public funds without making some significant improvements from the system of today,” Dillard said.

The RTA will also take inventory of accessibility projects to be addressed using funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed in 2021 by President Joe Biden, in order to make CTA, Pace and Metra more appealing for future public funding, Dillard said. The accessibility list will be supported by Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.).

Public funding could also be used to address continued employee shortages on all three transit lines,  Dillard said, as well as cut down on ghost buses — which are shown running on real-time tracking software but never arrive, irritating transit officials and customers.

The RTA does not plan on securing more funding by raising fees or reducing scheduled trains, Dillard said. 

“All our research shows that when you cut service and increase fares, you’re only going to reduce,” Dillard said. “You’re only going to make the hole bigger.”

Dillard previously argued in favor of a transit tax to increase RTA revenue during a similar financial crunch in 2015.

Dillard cited other major cities where transportation is financed more through public means than by fares, including Austin, Texas; Los Angeles; Sacramento, Calif.; and London. 

Currently, half of RTA’s operating budget comes from fares.

“It’s time for the Chicago area to catch up,” Dillard said.

Next Up In News
‘It’s a joke!’ City Council members grill Chicago police officials about extremists in their ranks
Chicago groups scramble to find housing for newly arrived immigrants 6 months after busing began
Man fatally shot in Chicago Lawn
Woman found shot to death inside Belmont Cragin home
Nick Luzietti, ‘rebel’ interior designer who transformed office spaces, dies at 76
Meet the Sun-Times Newsroom
The Latest
merlin_111124921.jpg
News
‘It’s a joke!’ City Council members grill Chicago police officials about extremists in their ranks
Chicago City Council members repeatedly expressed frustration Wednesday as police officials gave conflicting, sometimes puzzling reasons why they have not moved more aggressively against officers tied to far-right groups implicated in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.
By Tom Schuba
 
Kristin Huzar, of Evanston, looks through a kitchen full of food for her family, who is hosting four immigrants that arrived in Chicago with no place to go.
Immigration
Chicago groups scramble to find housing for newly arrived immigrants 6 months after busing began
Community groups and volunteers are stepping up to assist — and sometimes take into their homes — new immigrants seeking refuge around the Chicago area as shelters fill up and temporary housing spaces, including shuttered schools, spark controversy.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Right-hander Adbert Alzolay throws long toss on the agility field at Cubs spring training in Mesa, Arizona.
Cubs
How Adbert Alzolay has influenced Cubs No. 7 prospect Ben Brown
Over the past few years, Alzolay transitioned from being the young up-and-comer to a source of advice for the next wave of Cubs pitching.
By Maddie Lee
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Man fatally shot in Chicago Lawn
The man, 57, was in the 6100 block of South Western Avenue when he was shot, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two people were wounded Saturday in a shootout on the South Side.
Crime
Woman found shot to death inside Belmont Cragin home
Police say the incident may be domestic.
By Sun-Times Wire
 