The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: My ex’s refusal to pay child support angers my fiance

The 9-year-old daughter wants both her dad and her future stepdad to join her at holidays, but the bitter groom-to-be refuses to participate.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: My ex’s refusal to pay child support angers my fiance
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I divorced my husband of 12 years. We were together for 16. We had a 4-year-old at the time we separated. To avoid possible loss of the 401(k) or to have to pay him alimony, I didn’t ask him for child support. I knew he wasn’t able to afford it at the time. He has since gotten a good job but hasn’t offered to financially support his daughter. My new fiance has no respect for him because of this.

I have let it go to keep the peace so we can co-parent and my now-9-year-old daughter won’t have to see what is going on. This is becoming a problem on holidays because we’ve always celebrated with her together. She has grown to love that we do this for her. However, my fiance doesn’t want to be a part of those special moments. He doesn’t think my daughter would mind, and he doesn’t want to risk losing his cool in front of her.

This is putting a strain on our relationship. Is it wrong of me to want him to fake it so we can all get along? Or is he wrong to make other plans to avoid these situations? — FOR HER SAKE IN GEORGIA

DEAR FOR HER SAKE: Because your ex-husband’s employment circumstances have improved since the divorce, have a calm, adult conversation with him. Many exes would not have been as understanding as you have been. Because he can now afford it, he should share in the cost of raising his daughter. If you can reach an agreement, have an attorney draw up a document in writing. However, if he isn’t willing to step up, contact a lawyer who specializes in family law to discuss what your next steps should be.

Also, with your new engagement, YOUR personal circumstances have changed. Your fiance should not be compelled to interact with your ex if it makes him uncomfortable.

DEAR ABBY: My husband passed away a year ago from a long ordeal with Alzheimer’s. Before he died, I invited my soon-to-be retired sister to come live with me. We had been close throughout our lives, and I thought it would be good for both of us.

My problem is, I have casually dated several men since my husband’s death. I have welcomed the companionship and the affection I had been missing long before my husband passed. My sister, who is somewhat reclusive, has expressed that I shouldn’t be doing this and has gone so far as to say that she doesn’t want to live in a “whore house.” She also makes derogatory comments about any gentleman I have introduced her to.

I think that, at my age, I should be able to do what I wish in my own home. But because of how she reacts, I no longer have any gentlemen or women friends over because all she does is denigrate them. I’m tired of walking on eggshells around her. Are there any options other than asking her to move? — LIVING AS I WANT IN WASHINGTON

DEAR LIVING: No, there aren’t. Your sister should not be ruling your social life. The sooner you help her find another place to live, the healthier it will be for both of you. Start NOW.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To receive a collection of Abby’s most memorable — and most frequently requested — poems and essays, send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby — Keepers Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: If he’s watching gay porn secretly, is husband gay?
Dear Abby: My hoarding, narcissistic, alcoholic husband left, and I miss him
Dear Abby: Swindler could take woman’s identity, money, even her life
Dear Abby: Where husband failed, I’m succeeding, and he’s jealous
Dear Abby: Should I reach out to dad who left during my childhood?
Dear Abby: Mom gets jealous of time I spend with my partner’s family
The Latest
File photo of the Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, which is Saturday. Credit: Ron Wozny
Sports
Wild Things conference, Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet, Polar Adventure Day, more
The Wild Things Conference in Rosemont, the Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet in River Grove, the Polar Adventure Day at Northerly Island and other notable events farther afield are in this Go & Show.
By Dale Bowman
 
The_Reluctant_Traveler_Photo_010601.jpg
Movies and TV
On ‘The Reluctant Traveler,’ faraway places win over the wary Eugene Levy
Even the mildest challenges fluster the Apple TV+ show’s charming tour guide.
By Richard Roeper
 
Syed Rahman and his wife Mehreen Bukhari at the Skokie location of Modern Wall Art.
Suburban Chicago
Skokie artist taps social media following to help earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria
Syed Rahman, in his own words, talks about why he rushed to offer aid: “Everyone’s displaced.”
By Leigh Giangreco | WBEZ
 
Chicago Public Schools students celebrate after getting autographs from Daytona 500 champion Ricky Stenhouse Jr. outside the Field Museum after a news conference to promote the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. NASCAR announced that it would partner with CPS on a design competition and curriculum to promote careers in STEM:
Other Views
Students of all ages need hands-on experience in career education
Students don’t get sufficient chances to learn about the array of jobs available to them in a meaningful way.
By Jane Mentzinger
 
Patrick Kane scored twice in the Blackhawks’ 4-3 win Wednesday.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ surge continues in comeback win over Stars
The Hawks rallied from three goals down to stun Dallas 4-3 on Wednesday, relying on another huge night from Patrick Kane and Max Domi to win their fourth straight.
By Ben Pope
 