The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Transportation News Metro/State

Fullerton Avenue facelift in Belmont Cragin to begin this spring

The 1.4-mile stretch of pockmarked roadway is badly in need of work.

By  Mitch Dudek
   
SHARE Fullerton Avenue facelift in Belmont Cragin to begin this spring
Potholes are seen along West Fullerton Avenue near North Mango Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, where road work will start this spring.

Potholes are seen along West Fullerton Avenue near North Mango Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, where road work will start this spring.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A pothole-filled stretch of Fullerton Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood is slated for a facelift, city officials announced Thursday.

The 1.4-mile stretch of road will be tackled in two phases. The first phase will begin this spring and include a stretch of Fullerton between Narragansett and Menard avenues. The second phase, between Menard and Lockwood avenues, will begin in 2024 and is slated for completion in fall 2024. 

“This project has been a long time coming,” said Tom Carney, the Chicago Department of Transportation first deputy commissioner. “Fullerton Avenue is a very bumpy road, tons of potholes.” 

Between 23,000 to 26,000 vehicles use the stretch of road every day, according to CDOT.

Fullerton will remain open throughout construction, but parking will not be allowed in areas of active construction and there will be periodic parking restrictions on some side streets. CTA bus routes will not be affected.

Chicago Department of Transportation’s First Deputy Commissioner Tom Carney speaks during a press conference near the intersection of West Fullerton Avenue and North Narragansett Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Chicago Department of Transportation’s First Deputy Commissioner Tom Carney speaks during a news conference near the intersection of West Fullerton Avenue and North Narragansett Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

In addition to roadway resurfacing, the project will add curb bump-outs, high visibility crosswalks and pedestrian refuge islands — allowing people to safely pause in the middle of the street before continuing across.

It will also include sidewalk, curb and gutter replacement and new street lighting and parkway trees. 

The $11.2 million project is funded in part by tax increment financing money and the Cook County Department of Transportation and Highways.

“We just need the residents’ patience because it’s going to take almost a year to be done,” said Ald. Felix Cardona (31st).

“This was five years in the making,” said Ald. Ariel E. Reboyras (30th). “It’s about time we get this project home.”

Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th) also attended the news conference.

Weekly construction meetings will be held during the project. The first meeting is March 9 at the project’s field office, 5610 W. Bloomington Ave. The public is welcome to attend and ask questions. Remote access will also be available.

Next Up In News
Sister Vivian Ivantic, who dreamed of female priests in Catholic church, dies at 109
Burke ‘cloud’ hangs over 14th Ward, as Madigan casts shadow in 13th and 23rd
R. Kelly gets additional year in prison for Chicago conviction on charges of child porn and sexual contact with minors
Lawyers allege Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse evading them
What would you ask Jimmy Carter?
Mass killings linked to extremism in US spiked over last decade
The Latest
Sister Vivian Ivantic
Obituaries
Sister Vivian Ivantic, who dreamed of female priests in Catholic church, dies at 109
“She was a little bit of a rebel,” her niece said.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
The clock is ticking on the Bulls’ playoff push with just 23 games left
Zach LaVine knows the IQ of the team just got a bit higher with the addition of Patrick Beverley, but more importantly, the Bulls have an added spark as they try and chase down a playoff spot.
By Joe Cowley
 
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has reportedly returned to the light.
NFL
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ends ‘darkness retreat’
Scott Berman, who owns Sky Cave Retreats in southern Oregon, said Rodgers left the dark room and the facility on Wednesday.
By USA Today Sports
 
Candidates in the 14th Ward (top and bottom left) Jeylú Gutiérrez and Raul Reyes; in the 13th Ward (top and bottom center) incumbent Marty Quinn and challenger Paul Bruton; and in the 23rd Ward (top and bottom right) incumbent Silvana Tabares and Eddie Guillen.
Elections
Burke ‘cloud’ hangs over 14th Ward, as Madigan casts shadow in 13th and 23rd
In the two-candidate contest to succeed Ald. Ed Burke in the 14th Ward, Jeylú Gutiérrez faces Raul Reyes. And in the nearby 13th and 23rd Wards, two incumbents — one who broke with former House Speaker Mike Madigan and the other a longtime ally — are seeking reelection.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
RKELLY_031419_06.JPG
R. Kelly
R. Kelly gets additional year in prison for Chicago conviction on charges of child porn and sexual contact with minors
U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber gave Kelly 20 years but said 19 of those could be served at the same time as his sentence for a federal racketeering conviction in New York. One year is to be served after the New York sentence is completed. Kelly is 56 and could be locked up until he’s in his late 70s.
By Jon Seidel and David Struett
 