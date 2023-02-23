Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ends ‘darkness retreat’

Back into the light.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ended his “darkness retreat,” according to an ESPN report.

Scott Berman, who owns Sky Cave Retreats in southern Oregon, said Rodgers left the dark room and the facility on Wednesday.

The four-time MVP had said during an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Feb. 7 that he would decide on his future after returning from “isolation retreat” of “complete darkness.”

“I’m still in the art of contemplation about my future,” Rodgers said on Feb. 7. “That’s why I think it’s going to be important to get through this week and then to take my isolation retreat and just be able to contemplate all things my future and then make a decision that I feel like is best for me moving forward and the highest interest of my happiness and then move forward.”

Rodgers, 39, is under contract with the Packers for $59.465 million guaranteed if he plays in 2023. He has played his entire 18-year career with Green Bay.

The New York Jets are among the teams reportedly interested in Rodgers. If he were to leave Green Bay, it would open the door for first-round pick Jordan Love to start.

Read more at usatoday.com