The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 23, 2023
NFL Sports

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ends ‘darkness retreat’

Scott Berman, who owns Sky Cave Retreats in southern Oregon, said Rodgers left the dark room and the facility on Wednesday.

By  USA Today Sports
   
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP

Back into the light.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ended his “darkness retreat,” according to an ESPN report.

Scott Berman, who owns Sky Cave Retreats in southern Oregon, said Rodgers left the dark room and the facility on Wednesday.

The four-time MVP had said during an appearance on the “Pat McAfee Show” on Feb. 7 that he would decide on his future after returning from “isolation retreat” of “complete darkness.”

“I’m still in the art of contemplation about my future,” Rodgers said on Feb. 7. “That’s why I think it’s going to be important to get through this week and then to take my isolation retreat and just be able to contemplate all things my future and then make a decision that I feel like is best for me moving forward and the highest interest of my happiness and then move forward.”

Rodgers, 39, is under contract with the Packers for $59.465 million guaranteed if he plays in 2023. He has played his entire 18-year career with Green Bay. 

The New York Jets are among the teams reportedly interested in Rodgers. If he were to leave Green Bay, it would open the door for first-round pick Jordan Love to start.

Read more at usatoday.com

The Latest
Sister Vivian Ivantic
Obituaries
Sister Vivian Ivantic, who dreamed of female priests in Catholic church, dies at 109
“She was a little bit of a rebel,” her niece said.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
The clock is ticking on the Bulls’ playoff push with just 23 games left
Zach LaVine knows the IQ of the team just got a bit higher with the addition of Patrick Beverley, but more importantly, the Bulls have an added spark as they try and chase down a playoff spot.
By Joe Cowley
 
Candidates in the 14th Ward (top and bottom left) Jeylú Gutiérrez and Raul Reyes; in the 13th Ward (top and bottom center) incumbent Marty Quinn and challenger Paul Bruton; and in the 23rd Ward (top and bottom right) incumbent Silvana Tabares and Eddie Guillen.
Elections
Burke ‘cloud’ hangs over 14th Ward, as Madigan casts shadow in 13th and 23rd
In the two-candidate contest to succeed Ald. Ed Burke in the 14th Ward, Jeylú Gutiérrez faces Raul Reyes. And in the nearby 13th and 23rd Wards, two incumbents — one who broke with former House Speaker Mike Madigan and the other a longtime ally — are seeking reelection.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Potholes are seen along West Fullerton Avenue near North Mango Avenue in the Belmont Cragin neighborhood, where road work will start this spring.
Transportation
Fullerton Avenue facelift in Belmont Cragin to begin this spring
The 1.4-mile stretch of pockmarked roadway is badly in need of work.
By Mitch Dudek
 
RKELLY_031419_06.JPG
R. Kelly
R. Kelly gets additional year in prison for Chicago conviction on charges of child porn and sexual contact with minors
U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber gave Kelly 20 years but said 19 of those could be served at the same time as his sentence for a federal racketeering conviction in New York. One year is to be served after the New York sentence is completed. Kelly is 56 and could be locked up until he’s in his late 70s.
By Jon Seidel and David Struett
 