Thursday, February 23, 2023
Westmont public works employee dies while reparing water main break

Fire officials said Matthew Heiden was trapped in an underground water main vault that filled with water after a pipe burst. He died at a hospital.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Westmont Public Works employee is dead after being trapped in an underground water main vault for nearly an hour Thursday morning, according to Westmont fire officials.

The man, identified by city officials as Matthew Heiden, was repairing a water main break at the intersection of 60th Street and Deming Place when the water main vault burst and filled with water, trapping him inside about 11:45 a.m., fire officials said.

Emergency responders said they administered life-saving measures at the scene about 12:40 p.m. before transporting Heiden to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he died a short time later.

Proviso West’s Keshawn Hobson (22) shoots the ball over Hinsdale Central.
High School Basketball
Thursday’s high school basketball scores
All the playoff scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien
 
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s basic advice for protecting children from RSV — respiratory syncytial virus.
Health
RSV vaccines for babies, adults on the way. Here’s what could be coming.
Respiratory syncytial virus infects nearly everyone by age 2, usually causing nothing beyond cold symptoms. But it’s also the top cause of hospitalizations among kids under 5.
By Adrianna Rodriguez | USA Today
 
White Sox pitcher Lance Lynn. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)
White Sox
Lance Lynn to start White Sox Cactus League opener
White Sox notes: Lance Lynn, Dylan Cease, Mike Clevinger, lineups, Edgar Navarro
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
R. Kelly during his sentencing hearing on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. He is flanked by attorneys Jennifer Bonjean (left) and Ashley Cohen.
R. Kelly
R. Kelly gets extra year in prison for Chicago child porn conviction
The Grammy-winning artist, who once won hearts around the world with his “I Believe I Can Fly” anthem in the 1990s, remains on track to leave prison in the 2040s when he’s in his late 70s.
By Jon Seidel and David Struett
 
Eleri Ward poses for a photo in the Long Island City neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York on Jan. 30, 2023, to promote her album “Keep a Tender Distance.”
Music
Burr Ridge’s Eleri Ward continues her celebration of Sondheim on second album
Friday brings the release of Ward’s second indie-folk CD of Sondheim covers, “Keep a Tender Distance,” on Ghostlight Records.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 