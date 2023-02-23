The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 23, 2023
Two men steal car with 2-year-old inside, drop child off in Waukegan

Two people pulled into a driveway and one person drove away with a woman’s car with her child inside. The child was dropped off unharmed in a parking lot.

By  The Daily Herald
   
Two men stole a woman’s car from her driveway Thursday and fled the scene with her 2-year-old child still inside.

A news release from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the suspects dropped off the abducted child in a parking lot on the 2200 block of Lakeside Drive, Waukegan, where a 911 caller at nearby business intervened before the child could wander onto the road.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies responded at 3:35 p.m. Thursday to the 16000 block of Route 137 in unincorporated Libertyville. The 34-year-old victim told police she had just returned to her home and brought one of her children inside. When she exited the home to get her other child from the vehicle, a white BMW pulled into the driveway behind her car.

A man described as being tall, thin and wearing a gray sweatshirt and light green face mask exited the passenger side of the BMW and attempted to enter the victim’s vehicle, according to police. The suspect knocked the woman to the ground and entered her car with the child still inside.

