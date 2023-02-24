2023 Chicago Sun-Times All-City high school basketball team

Darrin “Dai Dai” Ames wasn’t expected to be the face of Kenwood’s evolution into a state powerhouse.

That was supposed to be JJ Taylor, but the national star left for Donda Academy and is wrapping up his high school career in San Diego.

Ames stuck with coach Mike Irvin and the Broncos and he’s become the cornerstone for Irvin’s program. If Kenwood goes on to have the success that Irvin and many observers expect over the next few years, Ames will be remembered as the star that started it all.

He had a few monster games this season, including a 65-point record performance at the Proviso West Holiday Tournament in December, but overall Ames toned down his scoring this season for the good of his team. The Broncos are loaded with scoring options.

“I’ve scored 30 or 40 points plenty of times,” Ames said. “This season is about winning.”

The Proviso West game wasn’t Ames most impressive moment of the season. That came against Camden, N.J. and DJ Wagner, the top player in the national Class of 2023.

Ames, ranked No. 72 in the country by 247sports.com, attacked Wagner repeatedly, often getting the better of the Kentucky recruit.

Ames scored 15 in the first quarter and 23 in the first half. He drained five three pointers and successfully attacked Wagner off the dribble. Ames finished with 27 points and Wagner scored 26.

Ames is one of three repeat members on the All-City first team. Mount Carmel guard DeAndre Craig and Brother Rice guard Ahmad Henderson also earned the honor last season.

The guards are joined on the first team by two bigs. Simeon senior Miles Rubin may be the area’s best shot blocker since former Curie star Cliff Alexander. St. Rita junior Morez Johnson, an Illinois recruit, is likely the top prospect in the state regardless of class.

Simeon, the Public League champs, has three players on the All-City team. St. Rita, the Catholic League Blue winners, also had three players make the team.

Kenwood, Curie, Young and Mount Carmel each had two players grab All-City honors.

Players on teams in the Chicago city limits are eligible for All-City. The All-Area team, comprised of players in the Sun-Times’ entire coverage area, will be released next week.

2023 Chicago Sun-Times All-City Team

First Team

Darrin Ames, Kenwood, 6-2, Sr.

DeAndre Craig, Mount Carmel, 6-1, Sr.

Ahmad Henderson, Brother Rice, 5-10, Sr.

Morez Johnson, St. Rita, 6-9, Jr.

Miles Rubin, Simeon, 6-10, Sr.

Second Team

Jurrell Baldwin, Hyde Park, 6-6, Jr.

Jalen Griffith, Simeon, 5-10, Sr.

Carlos Harris, Curie, 6-2, Jr.

Daniel Johnson, Young, 6-7, Sr.

Wesley Rubin, Simon, 6-10, Sr.

Third Team

Richard Barron, St. Ignatius, 6-6, Sr.

James Brown, St. Rita, 6-10, Jr.

Dalen Davis, Young, 6-0, Sr.

Jeremy Harrington Jr., Curie, 6-5, Sr.

Calvin Robins Jr., Kenwood, 6-5, Jr.

Fourth Team

Angelo Ciaravino, Mount Carmel, 6-6, Jr.

Gianni Cobb, Perspectives-Leadership, 5-11, Jr.

Nojus Indrusaitis, St.Rita, 6-6, Jr.

Jaheim Savage, Phillips, 6-4, Sr.

Je’Shawn Stevenson Jr., Lindblom, 6-3, Jr.

Honorable Mention

Ja’Juan Cozark, Marshall

Tyler Smith, Kenwood

Shaheed Solebo, Lane

Andrew Ayeni, St. Patrick

Antonio Munoz, Young

Chikasi Ofoma, Curie

Jakeem Cole, Perspectives-Leadership

Caleb David, Parker

Keeland Jordan, Leo

Kaden White, Marist

