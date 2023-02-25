The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, February 25, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Wife is leaving because I hurt her, but I can’t lose my family

Prayer and Bible study is helping man who wants his wife and children back.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Wife is leaving because I hurt her, but I can’t lose my family
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have been married for five years, with two children. I have been putting my hands on her in such a bad way that she’s saying we are no longer a family and she wants a divorce. I need my wife and children back. It hurts me to stay away.

I’m currently going to church and Sunday school and Bible study. I have been praying many hours these past few weeks, and it is helping me. I will do anything and everything I can to get my family back because I don’t want to lose them. What can I do to get them back? — LEARNING A LESSON IN NEVADA

DEAR LEARNING: A good first step would be for you to gain some insight about what triggers you to act out violently. Was physical abuse an example that was set by your parents? Does it happen because you have a substance abuse problem? A course in anger management could help you break this destructive pattern. Search online for a program near you.

After that, if your wife sees you are making a sincere effort, she may trust you enough to risk reuniting. A warning, however: Do not pressure her. This will have to be HER decision.

DEAR ABBY: I’m friends with three people who got into a series of arguments. One of them no longer talks to the other two. I have remained friends with all three and I told them I want to remain neutral. I wasn’t around when the arguments took place, and I don’t want to be involved. One friend says that because I’m still friends with the other two, I’m taking their side and condoning how they treated her.

I’m not condoning anyone’s behavior. The one friend has now stopped being friends with me. I would like to be friends with everyone. Is this person right about me condoning the other two’s actions by remaining silent and continuing my friendship with them? — STAYING OUT OF IT IN MONTANA

DEAR STAYING OUT: No, they are not. What they are doing is trying to manipulate you. Repeat what you told them, and tell them that if they can’t accept that you want to remain neutral, they will have lost another friend.

DEAR ABBY: I have a new job in a small office. I have never been comfortable meeting new people or learning a new job, so in order to appear friendly, I’d chime in to the office conversations. A couple of times, I have revealed too much of my life. Later, I found out the owner audio records the office. Everyone else knew it, but I was NEVER informed. Now I’m more embarrassed than ever, knowing that my information is now on record. I have since learned to self-censor. Abby, is it a common and legal practice for employers to bug offices? — BIG MOUTH IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR BIG MOUTH: This is a question you should ask an attorney who specializes in employment law. In several states, it is illegal for an employer to record conversations without first informing all the parties involved. You should have been informed at the time you were hired that this was company policy.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To order “How to Write Letters for All Occasions,” send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby — Letter Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Stepdaughter left me out of planning for her quinceañera
Dear Abby: My ex’s refusal to pay child support angers my fiance
Dear Abby: If he’s watching gay porn secretly, is husband gay?
Dear Abby: My hoarding, narcissistic, alcoholic husband left, and I miss him
Dear Abby: Swindler could take woman’s identity, money, even her life
Dear Abby: Where husband failed, I’m succeeding, and he’s jealous
The Latest
R. Kelly’s arrest mugshot
Columnists
R. Kelly’s ‘one more year’ is another slight for the R&B singer’s victims
If he survives, Kelly will be an old man when he walks out of prison. I can’t predict the future, but more than likely, Kelly will never have the fame and fortune that allowed him to lure underage girls into a sexual trap.
By Mary Mitchell
 
Cubs pitchers Julian Merryweather and Drew Smyly throw against a mobile plyo wall at the Cubs spring training site in Mesa, Arizona.
Cubs
Off the wall: Cubs minor-league coordinator James Ogden builds customized tools for pitchers
Mobile plyo walls were Ogden’s project entering spring training this year.
By Maddie Lee
 
2023 CFP National Championship - TCU v Georgia
Bears
Bears could face tricky draft decision on Jalen Carter
The Georgia defensive tackle looks like a great fit as a 3-technique in Matt Ebeflus’ defense. But lucrative trade opportunities with the No. 1 overall pick could present a dilemma for GM Ryan Poles — is it worth losing out on Carter or Alabama’s Will Anderson to acquire extra draft picks?
By Mark Potash
 
Students walk outside Roberto Clemente Community Academy Jan. 2022 in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood.
Columnists
Teen mental health is in a sad state
The COVID pandemic was rough on everybody. Fear and sorrow were ubiquitous, and not just among high school girls.
By Gene Lyons
 
Immigration lawyer Sara Dady, who says of DCFS’s inaction on U visa certification requests: “They are defying state law.”
The Watchdogs
DCFS blocking undocumented survivors of child abuse from applying for visas allowing them to stay in U.S.
The Illinois child-welfare agency for years has refused to issue “U visa” certifications to survivors of child abuse despite a law mandating that it must decide whether they qualify within 90 business days after they apply.
By Carlos Ballesteros | Injustice Watch
 