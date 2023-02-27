The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 27, 2023
NBA Sports

Damian Lillard scores 71 points with 13 three-pointers as Blazers beat Rockets

His 13 3-pointers were one shy of the NBA record set by Golden State’s Klay Thompson in 2018. Lillard left the game with 44 seconds left, tied with Donovan Mitchell, Elgin Baylor (1960) and David Robinson (1994) for the eighth-most points scored in an NBA game.

By  Anne M. Peterson | AP
   
SHARE Damian Lillard scores 71 points with 13 three-pointers as Blazers beat Rockets
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, hits a 3-point shot over Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr.

Damian Lillard tied the Cavaliers’ Donovan Mitchell for the most points in a game this season after Mitchell also scored 71 in a win over the Bulls on Jan. 2.

Steve Dykes/AP

PORTLAND, Ore. — Damian Lillard set franchise and career highs with 71 points — tied for the most in the NBA this season — and 13 3-pointers and the Portland Trail Blazers snapped a two-game skid with a 131-114 victory over the Houston Rockets on Sunday night. 

Lillard tied Cleveland’s Donovan Mitchell for the most points in a game this season after Mitchell also scored 71 in a win over the Bulls on Jan. 2.

“I enjoy those moments in the game when I’m just going after people,” Lillard said, “when I’m in attack mode.” 

And Lillard got drug tested by the league shortly after his performance — which kind of dampened the moment because Lillard is afraid of needles.

“I know I’ve got a lot of tattoos, but when you’re doing a blood draw, it’s different from tattoos. It brought me down from here to floor,” Lillard said gesturing from above his head and then dropping his hand. 

Related

Lillard broke his own franchise mark of 61 points, which he’d done twice, on a 3-pointer with 4:42 left that also topped his previous career record for 3s, which was 11.

Lillard’s 13 3-pointers were one shy of the NBA record set by Golden State’s Klay Thompson in 2018. Thompson’s Warriors teammate Stephen Curry (2016) and the Bulls’ Zach LaVine (2019) also made 13 3s. 

“I think any hooper enjoys those moments when you’re hot, you’re in attack mode, you’re feeling good,” Lillard said. “But it’s the stuff afterward that I struggle with, like when I walked off the court, was I supposed to be overly excited, or what?” 

In the final minutes, the crowd at the Moda Center was on its feet, phones recording the moment, while chanting “MVP! MVP!” 

Lillard left the game with 44 seconds left, tied with Mitchell, Elgin Baylor (1960) and David Robinson (1994) for the eighth-most points scored in a game in NBA history. Wilt Chamberlain owns the league record with 100 for Philadelphia against New York on March 2, 1962, at Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Lillard had 41 points and eight 3-pointers by halftime. It was a career high in a half for Lillard and the most points in a half for any player in the league this season. He had 50 by the start of the fourth quarter. 

Lillard finished 22 of 38 from the floor and he hit on 13 of his 22 3-point attempts. He was also 14 of 14 from the foul line. 

Jerami Grant added 13 points for the Blazers, who led by as many as 23. Portland is part of a cluster of eight Western Conference just four wins apart that are vying for playoff spots. 

Alperen Sengun had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Rockets, sitting in last place in the Western Conference with just 13 overall wins and nine straight losses. 

“It’s not like we didn’t give effort, he made some really tough shots,” said Rockets coach Stephen Silas, who sat Sengun midway through the third quarter for the rest of the game. “But we need everyone to give effort on the defensive end.”

Houston trailed 102-88 heading into the final quarter, but scored the first six points of the period to close the gap to 102-94. Grant’s 3-pointer for Portland extended the margin to 108-98. 

Lillard’s 3, his 11th of the night to tie his career high, made it 113-103 with 6:43 left. He added a driving layup and a free throw. Houston could not catch up. 

Lillard started after resting for Thursday night’s 133-116 loss to Sacramento. He participated in the NBA All-Star Game and won the 3-point contest the previous weekend. 

But Portland remained without center Jusuf Nurkic (left calf) and guard Anfernee Simons (right ankle). 

The Blazers led 73-58 at the break with Lillard the 10th player since the 1996-97 season with 40-plus points in a half.

Lillard has 15 games with 50 or more points, sixth-most in NBA history.

“It really, really was a masterful performance,” Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said. “It was a piece of art. That was incredible.”

Even Mitchell took notice. 

“My mom calls me and says @Dame_Lillard tied your record … you gotta get 72 now,” Mitchell posted on Twitter with some laughing emojis.

SIDELINED

Guards Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr. did not play, althoughSilas said both should be available for the team’s short upcoming homestand. Green missed his second game with a strained left groin. Porter has been out 19 games because of a left foot contusion. 

TIP-INS

Rockets: It was the third and final meeting between the teams this season. The Blazers won the previous two. Last season, the series ended 2-2. ... Jae’Sean Tate had four fouls in the first half, but finished with 17 points. 

Trail Blazers: Following reports Lillard was rallying his teammates for the final 23 games of the season, Billups was asked how he’s motivating his team for the stretch run. “What I’m mostly always talking about is `Here’s where we are. Here’s how we got there. This is how we’ve got to climb out of it,’” Billups said. 

UP NEXT

Rockets: Return home to face the Denver Nugget on Tuesday. 

Trail Blazers: Visit the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday. 

Next Up In NBA
Bulls continue to ugly up games as they move closer to play-in spot
Tanks for nothing: Bulls coach Billy Donovan wants focus on winning
Patrick Beverley’s debut with Bulls eye-opening in many ways
Patrick Beverley shines on defense in Bulls debut
Back to the drawing board for Bulls rookie Dalen Terry and playing time
Clock is ticking on Bulls’ playoff push with only 23 games left
The Latest
A file photo of then-Democratic presidential candidate Jimmy Carter on September 1976.
Letters to the Editor
Jimmy Carter was ahead of his time
How much better off would we be today if his programs were passed by Congress?
By Letters to the Editor
 
The Blackhawks have traded Jake McCabe to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks trade Jake McCabe to Maple Leafs
The Hawks will receive right wing Joey Anderson and prospect Pavel Gogolev, as well as a first round draft pick in 2025 and a 2026 second-round pick.
By Sun-Times staff
 
AP23057697787447.jpg
College Sports
South Carolina tops AP women’s basketball poll for 36th consecutive week
Indiana, which lost at the buzzer to then-No. 6 Iowa on Caitlin Clark’s 3-pointer on Sunday, remained No. 2.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
 
Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip “Dilbert,” with a blow-up of his title character in his studio in Dublin, Calif.
Nation/World
‘Dilbert’ comic strip dropped by its syndicator over cartoonist Scott Adams’ comments on race
The top executives of Andrews McMeel Universal said they “will never support any commentary rooted in discrimination or hate.”
By David A. Lieb | AP
 
Terry Holland, who elevated Virginia basketball to national prominence during 16 seasons as coach and later had a distinguished career as an athletic administrator, has died. He was 80.
College Sports
Terry Holland, coach who transformed Virginia basketball program, dies at ago 80
Holland compiled a 326-173 record, led Virginia to nine NCAA Tournaments, two Final Fours and the 1980 NIT title.
By Hank Kurz Jr. | Associated Press
 