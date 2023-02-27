The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 27, 2023
Cook County corrections officer, woman wounded in Near South Side shooting

Paramedics responded to the first block of East Cermak Road about 1 a.m. Monday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Cook County corrections officer and a woman were wounded in a shooting on the Near South Side early Monday.

Paramedics responded to the first block of East Cermak Road about 1 a.m., Chicago Fire Department officials said.

A Cook County corrections officer, 31, was shot in the back and arms and went to Stroger Hospital in serious condition, officials said.

A woman, 27, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with graze wounds to her face and legs, Chicago police said. She was in fair to serious condition, fire officials said.

No one was in custody.

Progressive leaders can blame themselves if Garcia or Johnson fail to make mayoral runoff
What’s happening to migrant students once they enter Chicago schools?
O’Hare receives $50 million in federal grant money for upgrades at Terminal 3
16-year-old boy on path to ‘miracle’ recovery after shot in head at family party in Hoffman Estates
Vladimir Putin bestows friendship award on actor Steven Seagal
With the Chicago mayoral race in voters’ hands, the outcome might not be known for days
Early voters cast their ballots in the Feb. 28 municipal election at the Loop Super Site at 191 N. Clark St., Monday afternoon, Feb. 27, 2023. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times
Editorials
Chicago: Pencil in voting on your Tuesday to-do list
We certainly can’t force any of our fellow Chicagoans to fill out an electronic or paper ballot. But we can repeat ourselves and once again emphasize the importance of voting for our city’s future.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Columnists
Progressive leaders can blame themselves if Garcia or Johnson fail to make mayoral runoff
Rivals Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia and Brandon Johnson are part of the activist progressive wing that — in another time and place — would be united around one mayoral candidate.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Chicago Teachers Union members on Wednesday called on Chicago Public Schools to approve proposals for sanctuary charter schools and to provide resources for migrant students amid the influx of migrants bused from Texas and Florida.
Immigration
What’s happening to migrant students once they enter Chicago schools?
CPS said it’s working with city and state officials to enroll kids in schools located near city shelters. But sources tell WBEZ that neighborhood schools often lack the staff and curriculum to work with non-English-speaking students.
By Nereida Moreno | WBEZ
 
The Blackhawks have traded Jake McCabe to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks trade Jake McCabe, Sam Lafferty to Maple Leafs for picks, prospects
The Hawks received a 2025 first-round pick, 2026 second-round pick and low-tier forward prospects Joey Anderson and Pavel Gogolev while also sending two fifth-round picks to Toronto.
By Ben Pope
 
Cubs
Cubs left-hander Justin Steele ‘in a really good spot’ despite arm fatigue
Notebook: Right-hander Jameson Taillon makes his spring debut, and the pitch clock causes confusion in Scottsdale.
By Maddie Lee
 