15-year-old boy critically wounded in Grand Crossing shooting

A 15-year-old boy was shot Monday afternoon in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

The teen was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his torso and left leg in the 7200 block of South Lafayette Avenue about 12:10 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

