15-year-old boy critically wounded in Grand Crossing shooting
The teen was found on the ground with gunshot wounds to his leg and torso around noon Monday in the 7200 block of South Lafayette Avenue, police say.
A 15-year-old boy was shot Monday afternoon in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.
The teen was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his torso and left leg in the 7200 block of South Lafayette Avenue about 12:10 p.m., according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said.
No one was in custody.
