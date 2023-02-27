The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 27, 2023
Weather News Metro/State

Tornadoes touch down in Joliet, Naperville: weather service

Meteorologists said the tornadoes were “brief” and no major damage has been reported.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
 Updated  
SHARE Tornadoes touch down in Joliet, Naperville: weather service
Several brief tornadoes were reported as severe thunderstorms with damaging hail hit the Chicago area late Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Two tornadoes touched down in the Chicago area on Monday.

Sun-Times file

Two tornadoes touched down in the Chicago area on Monday as a storm system swept through northeastern Illinois.

One tornado was reported in far western Joliet and the other on the far north side of Naperville, according to the National Weather Service. Both were “brief” events.

NWS meteorologist Matt Friedlin said there have been reports of damage to trees, windows, fences and roofs but no major structural damage.

“That points towards likely that these were lower end strength, short-lived tornadoes,” Friedlin said, adding meteorologists were still collecting data on the storm.

The weather service is also working to confirm reports of a tornado in the Champaign area and another in Northwest Indiana.

The twisters were part of a system that brought thunder, lightning, rain and wind gusts to the southwest and south suburbs. The weather service had issued a storm alert for those areas that went into effect at 7 a.m.

By 1 p.m., the threat of severe weather had ended, according to the weather service. But wind gusts as high as 40 mph will persist throughout the evening Monday.

Next Up In News
Illinois Supreme Court to hear arguments March 14 on SAFE-T Act as attorney general attacks ‘grab-bag’ of arguments against it
15-year-old boy critically wounded in Grand Crossing shooting
‘Dilbert’ comic strip dropped by its syndicator over cartoonist Scott Adams’ comments on race
Terry Holland, coach who transformed Virginia basketball program, dies at ago 80
Driver ran stop sign while opening can of beer, seriously injuring Lake County sheriff’s deputy, authorities say
Report highlights mental toll on Chicago residents who applied for guaranteed income program
The Latest
Gavin Sheets playing first base. (John Antonoff/For the Sun-Times)
White Sox
Gavin Sheets brings an edge, power bat to White Sox mix
“We’re trying to win a World Series,” Sheets says.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
The Mets will pay pitcher Max Scherzer $43.3 million this season.
MLB
Average MLB salary rose 14.8% to record $4.22 million last season
Payrolls, a more complete reflection on spending, rose 12.6% to $4.56 billion from $4.05 billion.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
merlin_105463693.jpg
Afternoon Edition
The mental toll on guaranteed income pilot applicants, mayoral candidates’ last push and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a five-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed) ORG XMIT: OHMF105
Other Views
To protect the public from hazardous materials accidents, look to trucking before rail
Today, trucks carry the largest percentage of hazardous materials shipped in the U.S. Federal data shows hazmat trucking accidents represent more fatalities and property damage than train derailments.
By Michael F. Gorman
 
Bulls center Nikola Vucevic.
Bulls
Bulls center Nikola Vucevic throws realism at the two-game winning streak
While the veteran was glad to see some wins get strung together after the All-Star Break, he’s also been around long enough to know that the current style of ugly-ing up the game won’t be sustainable if the Bulls want to be a serious threat.
By Joe Cowley
 