Tornadoes touch down in Joliet, Naperville: weather service

Two tornadoes touched down in the Chicago area on Monday as a storm system swept through northeastern Illinois.

One tornado was reported in far western Joliet and the other on the far north side of Naperville, according to the National Weather Service. Both were “brief” events.

NWS meteorologist Matt Friedlin said there have been reports of damage to trees, windows, fences and roofs but no major structural damage.

“That points towards likely that these were lower end strength, short-lived tornadoes,” Friedlin said, adding meteorologists were still collecting data on the storm.

The weather service is also working to confirm reports of a tornado in the Champaign area and another in Northwest Indiana.

The twisters were part of a system that brought thunder, lightning, rain and wind gusts to the southwest and south suburbs. The weather service had issued a storm alert for those areas that went into effect at 7 a.m.

By 1 p.m., the threat of severe weather had ended, according to the weather service. But wind gusts as high as 40 mph will persist throughout the evening Monday.