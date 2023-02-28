The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 28, 2023
News Michael Madigan Politics

Trial of 4 caught up in Madigan’s ComEd bribery scandal delayed by one week

The four were indicted in November 2020 and accused in a nearly decadelong scheme to sway Madigan. They allegedly landed his associates jobs, contracts and money while legislation crucial to ComEd’s bottom line moved through Springfield.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Trial of 4 caught up in Madigan’s ComEd bribery scandal delayed by one week
merlin_97896156.jpg

In this July 26, 2017, file photo, Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, D-Chicago, speaks at a news conference at the Capitol in Springfield, Ill.

Justin Fowler/AP

The trial of four people accused of trying to bribe former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan to benefit ComEd will begin one week later than expected, a judge announced Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Harry Leinenweber said March 14 will mark the start of the trial of Madigan confidant Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, ex-ComEd lobbyist John Hooker and onetime City Club President Jay Doherty.

4.jpeg

Clockwise, from top left: Former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker, longtime Madigan confidant Michael McClain, ex-City Club President Jay Doherty and onetime ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore.

Sun-Times File

The judge did not explain the reason for the delay. He said another pretrial conference will be held March 9.

The four were indicted in November 2020 and accused of a nearly decadelong scheme to sway Madigan by landing his associates jobs, contracts and money while legislation crucial to ComEd’s bottom line moved through Springfield.

The trial is expected to last as long as two months. Current and former members of the General Assembly are expected to take the stand. So is Fidel Marquez, the former ComEd executive who cooperated with investigators and pleaded guilty in 2020 to a bribery conspiracy.

Madigan is charged with the same scheme, but in a separate racketeering indictment. That means the trial set to begin next month could serve as a preview of Madigan’s trial, which is set to begin April 1, 2024. 

McClain also faces additional charges in that separate indictment filed against Madigan.

Next Up In News
Suburban mayors urge feds to slow railroad merger after Ohio derailment
HHS: We’ll do more to protect your health information’s privacy, speed health care investigations
Eggs, gas and now the Tooth Fairy?
Restaurant workers are taking aim at the ‘other NRA’
Erythritol, a zero-calorie sugar substitute found in Truvia, keto foods, might raise risk of stroke, death
Facing complaints about delays, CTA offers livestream of platform conditions to help commuters plan their trips
The Latest
DuPage Rail Safety Council Chair Lanny Wilson is flanked by local mayors and lawmakers as he outlines concerns about a merger of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern Railway.
Transportation
Suburban mayors urge feds to slow railroad merger after Ohio derailment
“I think every mayor thinks the same thing: ‘What happens if that happens in my town?’” Elgin Mayor Dave Kaptain said.
By Marni Pyke | Daily Herald
 
Melanie Fontes Rainer, director of the federal Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Civil Rights.
Washington
HHS: We’ll do more to protect your health information’s privacy, speed health care investigations
Among other steps, the agency’s Office of Civil Rights is being reorganized to better investigate complaints of violations of HIPAA, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act.
By Amanda Seitz | AP
 
Two teeth in the palm of a hand. The Tooth Fairy pays an average $6.23, according to an annual survey.
Metro/State
Eggs, gas and now the Tooth Fairy?
Poll finds parents are paying 16% more per tooth in 2023.
By Stefano Esposito
 
One Fair Wage members hold a poster outside of the National Restaurant Association’s office in the Loop during a February rally.
Business
Restaurant workers are taking aim at the ‘other NRA’
Fair-wage groups are organizing workers after a national report linked the money raised by food training certifications to anti-minimum-wage lobbying efforts.
By Samantha Callender | WBEZ
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields is entering his third season.
Bears
Bears GM Ryan Poles: Teams haven’t asked if Justin Fields is available
Poles said Tuesday that there’s one player that hasn’t been asked about in trades: quarterback Justin Fields.
By Patrick Finley
 