The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Keke Palmer has her baby, a boy named Leodis

Actor from south suburban Robbins shares the child with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson.

By  Elise Brisco | USA Today
   
SHARE Keke Palmer has her baby, a boy named Leodis
GettyImages_1454277148.jpg

Keke Palmer clutches her baby bump while arriving at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on Jan. 4 in New York.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

To Keke Palmer’s resume of actress, meme queen and media entrepreneur, we now can add a new title: mommy. 

The Chicago area native announced the birth of her baby boy, Leodis, whom she shares with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, Monday on Instagram. In addition to sharing clips and photos of her newborn son, Palmer also wrote a series of humorous first-time parent captions, including a Drake reference, ”I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.” 

“Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! Leodis Andrellton Jackson,” Palmer wrote. “Welcome to the world baby Leo.” 

The “Nope” actress, who grew up in south suburban Robbins, first announced she was pregnant in front of a nationwide audience during her hosting duties on “Saturday Night Live” in December, after several of her social media followers suspected she was expecting. 

“People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby,’ ‘Keke’s pregnant,’ ” she said from the 30 Rockefeller Plaza studio in New York City. “And I want to set the record straight: I am.”

She unbuttoned an oversized trench coat to reveal a crop top and a baby bump, garnering a booming round of cheers and applause. Palmer joked that it’s “bad when people spread rumors about you on the internet ... but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” 

After the reveal, Palmer continued to put her baby bump on display with photoshoots with David LaChapelle, red carpets and dancing TikToks.

Palmer, a Virgo, talked about her baby on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on Jan. 24, revealing the potential zodiac sign of her youngster and spilling the beans on the baby’s sex. 

“So, my baby is either going to be a Pisces or an Aries. I’m not sure exactly,” Palmer said. “Pisces are known to be very deep, they’re emotional creatures. So I just want to make sure I’m not too blunt for my baby boy.

“Sometimes I can be a little too ‘tell it like it is,’ ” she added. “I need to ‘wade in the water’ with a Pisces.”

A number of Palmer’s celeb pals flooded the comments section of her announcement post with warm messages of support.

“Congrats! So happy for you both,” “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown wrote.

“Congrats Keke,” “Abbott Elementary” star and creator Quinta Brunson wrote.

“Congratulations!!!! Welcome to the best hood!” “Call Me Kat” star Kyla Pratt wrote.

“What a blessing and gift,” “Orange Is the New Black” alum Uzo Aduba wrote. ”Congratulations to your expanded family!!”

Read more at usatoday.com.

Next Up In News
Kennedy Expressway construction project to begin in March
Climate change means back-to-back hurricanes hitting the same areas likely to happen more often, Princeton study finds
Man fatally shot during argument in Washington Park
Puerto Rico’s lone zoo to be permanently closed after years of complaints
Women shot to death inside Englewood home, person in custody
Supreme Court student loan hearing: What you need to know
The Latest
JanChuyKaty.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Es la culpa del liderazgo progresista si García ni Johnson califican para la segunda vuelta
Votantes progresistas que lamentaron la elección forzada que tuvieron que hacer.
By Lynn Sweet
 
Last-minute early voters on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023 at the Loop Supersite polling place.
La Voz Chicago
Es altamente probable que no se sepan los resultados en la noche de elecciones
Es posible que los dos finalistas a la alcaldía no se conozcan hasta dentro de unos días, ya que se están contando los votos por correo.
By Fran Spielman
 
“I voted” stickers sit on a table inside the Chicago Board of Elections’ Loop Super Site for early voting on Oct. 1, 2020.
La Voz Chicago
Por qué el periódico Sun-Times ya no respalda a candidatos políticos
Aunque ya no podemos respaldar ni calificar a los candidatos, el Sun-Times aún está profundamente comprometido a ayudar a nuestros lectores a tomar decisiones bien informadas en las urnas.
By CST Editorial Board
 
ELECTIONFEB_030123_17.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Chicagoans hit the polls, CTA livestreams platform conditions and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a five-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Katelyn Haas
 
Martin Cooper, the inventor of first commercial mobile phone, poses with a Motorola DynaTAC 8000x at the Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona, Spain.
Technology
Father of cellphones Martin Cooper on their future 50 years after he made the first call
The inventor of the first commercial mobile phone, now 94, made that call on a Manhattan street using a Motorola prototype “brick” phone.
By Kelvin Chan | AP
 