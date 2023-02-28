Keke Palmer has her baby, a boy named Leodis

To Keke Palmer’s resume of actress, meme queen and media entrepreneur, we now can add a new title: mommy.

The Chicago area native announced the birth of her baby boy, Leodis, whom she shares with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, Monday on Instagram. In addition to sharing clips and photos of her newborn son, Palmer also wrote a series of humorous first-time parent captions, including a Drake reference, ”I’m not hiding the world from my son, I’m hiding my son from the world.”

“Born during Black History Month, with a name to match! Leodis Andrellton Jackson,” Palmer wrote. “Welcome to the world baby Leo.”

The “Nope” actress, who grew up in south suburban Robbins, first announced she was pregnant in front of a nationwide audience during her hosting duties on “Saturday Night Live” in December, after several of her social media followers suspected she was expecting.

“People have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a baby,’ ‘Keke’s pregnant,’ ” she said from the 30 Rockefeller Plaza studio in New York City. “And I want to set the record straight: I am.”

She unbuttoned an oversized trench coat to reveal a crop top and a baby bump, garnering a booming round of cheers and applause. Palmer joked that it’s “bad when people spread rumors about you on the internet ... but it’s even worse when they’re correct.”

After the reveal, Palmer continued to put her baby bump on display with photoshoots with David LaChapelle, red carpets and dancing TikToks.

Palmer, a Virgo, talked about her baby on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” on Jan. 24, revealing the potential zodiac sign of her youngster and spilling the beans on the baby’s sex.

“So, my baby is either going to be a Pisces or an Aries. I’m not sure exactly,” Palmer said. “Pisces are known to be very deep, they’re emotional creatures. So I just want to make sure I’m not too blunt for my baby boy.

“Sometimes I can be a little too ‘tell it like it is,’ ” she added. “I need to ‘wade in the water’ with a Pisces.”

A number of Palmer’s celeb pals flooded the comments section of her announcement post with warm messages of support.

“Congrats! So happy for you both,” “Queer Eye” star Karamo Brown wrote.

“Congrats Keke,” “Abbott Elementary” star and creator Quinta Brunson wrote.

“Congratulations!!!! Welcome to the best hood!” “Call Me Kat” star Kyla Pratt wrote.

“What a blessing and gift,” “Orange Is the New Black” alum Uzo Aduba wrote. ”Congratulations to your expanded family!!”

