CTA bus crashes into currency exchange, injuring 4 people in West Roseland

Four people were injured Friday evening after a CTA bus crashed into the front of a currency exchange on the Far South Side.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the bus struck the building near 111th and Michigan Avenue in West Roseland about 6 p.m.

EMS plan 1. Bus versus car then bus versus currency exchange. Near 111th Michigan. 4 transports nothing life threatening. pic.twitter.com/Ed75b9F3Cm — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 4, 2023

Fire officials said the injuries were minor.

No other details were available.