Friday, February 3, 2023
CTA bus crashes into currency exchange, injuring 4 people in West Roseland

The bus struck the building near 111th and Michigan Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Screen_Shot_2022_09_01_at_5.39.59_PM.png

Sun-Times file

Four people were injured Friday evening after a CTA bus crashed into the front of a currency exchange on the Far South Side.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the bus struck the building near 111th and Michigan Avenue in West Roseland about 6 p.m.

Fire officials said the injuries were minor.

No other details were available.

The Latest
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png
Crime
Man fatally shot in car in Austin
He was found Friday morning with a gunshot wound to his head in the 800 block of North Lavergne Avenue, police said.
By Allison Novelo
 
Two people were wounded Saturday in a shootout on the South Side.
Crime
Man shot to death in New City
Demonte Glover, 21, was on the street about 1:25 p.m. in the 1900 block of West Garfield Boulevard when he was shot in the abdomen, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chicago police officers at the scene of a fatal shooting of a 24-year-old man last Sept. 2 in the 4400 block of West Jackson Boulevard in West Garfield Park. A new study describes the neighborhood during the COVID-19 pandemic as deadlier than a war zone.
The Watchdogs
Violence in some Chicago neighborhoods puts young men at greater risk than U.S. troops faced in Iraq, Afghanistan war zones, study finds
The researchers say their findings point to a need for more trauma-related health care in those places, especially in the West Side ZIP code 60624.
By Frank Main
 
Darren Bailey supporters holds up campaign signs Oct. 31, 2022, during a Darren Bailey for Governor campaign rally in Glen Ellyn.
Columnists
A closer look at campaign contributions, spending from 2022 Illinois general election
Take a deep dive into how Dan Proft, Tom Devore and others managed spending during the November election season.
By Rich Miller
 
merlin_110821054.jpg
Politics
Paul Vallas gets help in Chicago mayoral bid from ex-officer in Laquan McDonald scandal
The now-retired Chicago cop was named in two legal cases that cost the city more than $5 million. He gave $5,000 to the Vallas campaign.
By Dan Mihalopoulos | WBEZ and Tom Schuba
 