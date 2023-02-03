CTA bus crashes into currency exchange, injuring 4 people in West Roseland
The bus struck the building near 111th and Michigan Avenue, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
Four people were injured Friday evening after a CTA bus crashed into the front of a currency exchange on the Far South Side.
According to the Chicago Fire Department, the bus struck the building near 111th and Michigan Avenue in West Roseland about 6 p.m.
EMS plan 1. Bus versus car then bus versus currency exchange. Near 111th Michigan. 4 transports nothing life threatening. pic.twitter.com/Ed75b9F3Cm— Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) February 4, 2023
Fire officials said the injuries were minor.
No other details were available.
