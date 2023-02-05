The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 5, 2023
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

Lemont Mayor John Egofske chosen to replace Republican Jim Durkin in state House

John Egofske will fill the seat left vacant by last month’s resignation of former House Republican Leader Jim Durkin. Egofske will continue to serve as mayor.

By  Charles Keeshan
   
SHARE Lemont Mayor John Egofske chosen to replace Republican Jim Durkin in state House
AR_230209589.jpg

John Egofske

Provided

Lemont Mayor John Egofske was chosen Sunday to fill the 82nd District Illinois House seat left vacant by last month’s resignation of former House Republican Leader Jim Durkin.

Egofske, who will continue to serve as mayor, said he intends to use his experience as a municipal leader and certified public accountant to address economic and quality-of-life issues while in the state Legislature.

“After 27 years in corporate business as a job creator, I look forward to working with anyone, from any party, who shares my goals to lower property taxes, address crime, and keep jobs in Illinois,” he said in the announcement of his appointment.

In the same announcement, Durkin called Egofske a proven business leader and “outstanding public servant.”

Related
Related

“His success in the Village of Lemont prepared him to solve the problems facing our state,” Durkin said.

For more on this story, go to dailyherald.com.

Next Up In News
Shoot-down of Chinese balloon draws GOP criticism of Biden administration
Aurora police shoot person armed with knives who allegedly made threats
Ex-Chicago gang member says Iowa school shooting won’t deter him
Series of vehicle arsons reported in Little Village
Charles Kimbrough, who played newsman Jim Dial on ‘Murphy Brown,’ dies at 86
1 dead after crash on Dan Ryan Expressway
The Latest
Northwestern_Wisconsin_Basketball.jpg
College Sports
Northwestern sweeps Wisconsin for first time since 1995-96
Boo Buie scored 13 points, Brooks Barnhizer had a clutch blocked shot in the final minute, and Northwestern defeated Wisconsin 54-52 on Sunday night.
By Sun-Times wires
 
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The downing of the suspected Chinese spy balloon by a missile from an F-22 fighter jet created a spectacle over one of the state’s tourism hubs and drew crowds reacting with a mixture of bewildered gazing, distress and cheering. (Chad Fish via AP) ORG XMIT: SCHO992
Nation/World
Shoot-down of Chinese balloon draws GOP criticism of Biden administration
Republicans accused China of using the balloon to surveil military sites. China says it ‘reserves the right to take necessary measures to deal with similar situations.’
By Chris Megerian | AP
 
AP23037112747466.jpg
Powerful 7.8 quake knocks down buildings in Turkey, Syria
At least 5 deaths have been reported. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered about 20 miles from Gaziantep, a provincial capital. It was felt in Syria.
By Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics
NBA
LeBron James is about to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Is he passing Michael Jordan, too?
Countless fans around the world swear James is the “GOAT,” and they aren’t wrong.
By Steve Greenberg
 
A woman was shot Saturday during a carjacking in Aurora.
Suburban Chicago
Aurora police shoot person armed with knives who allegedly made threats
The person lunged at an officer while holding multiple knives during a confrontation in the 900 block of Colorado Avenue, police said.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 