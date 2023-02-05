Lemont Mayor John Egofske chosen to replace Republican Jim Durkin in state House

Lemont Mayor John Egofske was chosen Sunday to fill the 82nd District Illinois House seat left vacant by last month’s resignation of former House Republican Leader Jim Durkin.

Egofske, who will continue to serve as mayor, said he intends to use his experience as a municipal leader and certified public accountant to address economic and quality-of-life issues while in the state Legislature.

“After 27 years in corporate business as a job creator, I look forward to working with anyone, from any party, who shares my goals to lower property taxes, address crime, and keep jobs in Illinois,” he said in the announcement of his appointment.

In the same announcement, Durkin called Egofske a proven business leader and “outstanding public servant.”

“His success in the Village of Lemont prepared him to solve the problems facing our state,” Durkin said.

