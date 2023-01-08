The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, January 8, 2023
Springfield News Metro/State

Departing state House GOP leader Jim Durkin giving up his seat in Illinois General Assembly

Jim Durkin, of Western Springs, who spent 22 years in the Illinois General Assembly, will resign Tuesday.

By  Tina Sfondeles
   
merlin_109524678.jpg

Jim Durkin in his office in the Loop in November. He served in the General Assembly for 22 years and nine years as minority leader. He hopes moderate Republicans carry on the fight.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

SPRINGFIELD — Outgoing Illinois House Republican Leader Jim Durkin will also resign his position in the Illinois General Assembly after 22 years.

“After 22 years in the General Assembly, 9 as the minority leader, it is a time to give this great responsibility to the next generation of public servants,” Durkin said in a letter to the Clerk of the House, which also said his resignation is effective on January 10 at 11:50 p.m.

The Western Springs Republican in November said he was relinquishing his role as House minority leader, a largely thankless job as his party moved further to the right and the state moved further to the left.

Despite his high-profile departure, Durkin in November told the Sun-Times that he wants moderate Republicans to soldier on.

“The state wants people who are more to the middle. That’s why we have a bigger independent voting bloc, because of the extremes in both parties. Extremes on both sides dictate the primaries, and that’s what happens in the general elections,” Durkin said. 

State Rep. Tony McCombie of Savanna will replace Durkin as the House Republican leader.

The Latest
The Texans fired coach Lovie Smith on Sunday night.
NFL
Lovie Smith out at Houston after just one season
It’s the second straight season in which the Texans have fired a coach after just one year. They parted ways with David Culley last January after he went 4-13 in his only season.
By Kristie Rieken | Associated Press
 
Police siren lights.
News
Body pulled from Lake Michigan near Lincoln Park
An autopsy to determine the person’s cause of death was pending.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Lukas Reichel celebrates his long-awaited first NHL goal Sunday for the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Lukas Reichel earns full-time job with Blackhawks with breakout performance in victory against Flames
The Hawks expect Reichel, formerly their top forward prospect, to remain in the NHL after his dramatic coming-out party Sunday. The 20-year-old tallied three points — including his first career goal — in the Hawks’ 4-3 overtime victory.
By Ben Pope
 
Rev. James Meeks, left, hands the torch to incoming Pastor Charlie Dates on Sunday at Salem Baptist Church of Chicago. Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and Ald. Anthony Beale were among the dignitaries on hand.
Religion
The Rev. James Meeks conducts final service at Salem Baptist Church: ‘A bittersweet day’
The Rev. James Meeks stepped down as senior pastor of the Roseland-area church Sunday on its 38th anniversary. His next mission: building 1,000 homes in Roseland.
By David Struett
 
house.png
Springfield
Pritzker, Welch publicly scoff at proposed Senate changes to assault weapons bill
Gov. J.B. Pritzker released a statement saying the current language coming out of the Senate “falls short.” The House passed an assault weapons ban Friday. A Senate panel resumes debate Monday.
By Tina Sfondeles
 