The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, February 7, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Increase aid for elderly and disabled Illinoisans

There is a proposal before the Pritzker administration to provide an increase in the Aid to the Aged, Blind and Disabled program that will allow Illinoisans a combined income equal to at least the poverty level.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Increase aid for elderly and disabled Illinoisans
Many older adults past working age and people with disabilities that keep them out of the workplace are trying to survive on some of the lowest incomes in our state.

Many older adults past working age and people with disabilities that keep them out of the workplace are trying to survive on some of the lowest incomes in our state.

stock.adobe.com

Consider those Illinoisans who have the hardest time making basic ends meet: Older adults past working age and people with disabilities that keep them out of the workplace.

These are Illinoisans who have already spent their life savings and are trying to survive on some of the lowest incomes in our state. Most do not even have Social Security benefits. These community members are hardest hit by life’s demands. They were also the hardest hit by the upheaval, health threats and added costs of the pandemic. Now, they are the hardest hit by inflation. Meeting the most basic needs has become almost impossible — rent, food, clothes, transportation and costs for caring for chronic medical conditions are out of reach. This is a group with no built-in clout in the competition for state services and resources.

But there is hope. Illinois has a program that is intended to help this group make it out of deep poverty: Aid to the Aged, Blind and Disabled (AABD), created 50 years ago to supplement the federal Supplemental Security Income program (SSI). SSI provides income at about 70% of the federal poverty level, and AABD was meant to fill the gap between that amount and an income that provides (in the words of the statute) “a livelihood compatible with health and well-being.”

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 350 words.

In the intervening 50 years, however, Illinois has ignored the AABD program so thoroughly that it now reaches only about 10% of our residents receiving SSI, and the AABD supplement that those few receive leaves them with income still only about 80% — about $200 short — of the poverty level.

Illinois has a chance to fix this. There is a proposal before the Pritzker administration to provide an increase in the AABD program and allow Illinoisans a combined income equal to at least the poverty level, a dramatic improvement for our state’s hardest pressed people. We urge the Pritzker administration to embrace this goal and include the support in the upcoming budget proposal.

John Bouman, director, Legal Action Illinois

Snail mail is not getting delivered

I live in north suburban Cook County. I pay taxes and read newspapers and yes, as a “luddite,” I do receive physical mail from the United States Postal Service. Or at least I used to have mail delivery and a dedicated mail carrier. 

In the last few month, I have been lucky if I receive mail delivery maybe twice a week.

Complaints and requests to local supervisors have been met with someone saying, “We are short-staffed.” 

I recently went to retrieve my mail at a substation and an old magazine was handed to me. When I questioned if my mail was left undelivered in mail trucks, USPS employees were insulted. But then when they searched again, more of my mail appeared.

Something must change because mail is not always getting through anymore.

Caryn Rosen Adelman, Winnetka

Next Up In Commentary
Five days after ‘The Day the Music Died’
‘Titanic’ at 25: No, Jack didn’t survive, but the movie sure did
Chicago-area student will be among Jill Biden’s special guests for State of the Union address
Workers actually benefit from time spent commuting
Rich history of Jane Addams Homes as ‘hallowed ground’ is worth remembering
Chicago has long way to go when some young men are at greater risk than military personnel
The Latest
Barrington’s Donovan Nichols (10) takes the ball to the basket against Schaumburg.
High School Basketball
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
In this 2021 file photo, Gustavo Dudamel appears at the Los Angeles Philharmonic Homecoming Concert &amp; Gala in Los Angeles. Dudamel will become music director of the New York Philharmonic for the 2026-27 season it was announced Tuesday.&nbsp;
Music
Gustavo Dudamel to become the first Latino to head the New York Philharmonic
The 42-year-old Venezuelan conductor will be ending a heralded tenure with the Los Angeles Philharmonic that began in 2009.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
All nine mayoral candidates are expected to take part in tonight’s mayoral forum hosted by WTTW.
Elections
How to watch tonight’s Chicago mayoral forum
All nine candidates running for Chicago mayor are expected to participate in a forum hosted by WTTW on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.
By Katie Anthony
 
Rescue workers search for survivors on a collapsed building in Malatya, Turkey on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023.
News
As aid pours into Turkey, Syria, rescuers race to find earthquake survivors
Monday’s magnitude 7.8 quake and a cascade of strong aftershocks cut a swath of destruction that stretched hundreds of miles across southeastern Turkey and neighboring Syria, toppling thousands of buildings.
By Associated Press
 
merlin_92172123.jpg
CPD’s suicide problem, the latest on the mayor’s race and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 