The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: We accidentally named baby after grandpa’s mistress

The child’s horrified grandmother refuses to use the name and refers to the girl only as ‘little one.’

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: We accidentally named baby after grandpa’s mistress
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I recently gave birth to our second child, a girl. Shortly afterward, my husband called his mother. She lives in a different state hours away and visits only once a year. When he told her the happy news and our little girl’s name, which we had kept a secret, she became very upset. It seems the name we had chosen, unbeknownst to us, was that of her husband’s mistress from years ago.

For days afterward, she would call my husband crying and pleading with him to change our baby’s name, telling him he should never have kept it a secret. She told him she would never speak that name. A week later, we received a generous gift of baby clothes in the mail from her. At this point, she hasn’t checked in with me, the one who gave birth. She refuses to acknowledge our baby’s name and will refer to her only as “little one.”

I don’t know how to thank her for her generous gift, as normally I would just call her. But it’s clear she doesn’t want to hear from me. Could you please advise how we move forward? — WRONG NAME IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR WRONG NAME: It was unfortunate that the name you (and your husband, I presume) chose for your daughter was the same as the woman your father-in-law cheated with. If your mother-in-law’s solution to the problem is to refer to her granddaughter as “little one,” accept it. It seems very loving, actually. And when you write her a lovely thank-you note for her generous gift, sign it, “With love from (your name) and ‘Little One,’ ” which I think is a sweet nickname.

DEAR ABBY: I am a happily married gay man in my 50s. About a year ago, I was contacted on Facebook Messenger by a man in another state, and we have developed what I consider a casual friendship. My new friend has cerebral palsy and is in a wheelchair. He lives with family and requires total care for his mobility and self-care. He has normal cognition, from what I can tell.

I can only imagine how difficult it would be to develop friendships and relationships with a severe disability. I have an active social life and chat here and there with him nearly every day, but I know I’m a much bigger part of his life than he is of mine. He refers to me as his best friend and says he needs his time with me. He doesn’t harass me and is always respectful. He is gay, but closeted, and he knows I’m married.

It is apparent that he is very lonely. I don’t want to lead him on, but I know this relationship is very unbalanced. Is it OK for me to keep casually texting, saying hello and asking about his day? I feel like I’m his only friend. — UNCERTAIN IN TENNESSEE

DEAR UNCERTAIN: It would be a kindness to continue casually texting, saying hello and asking this extremely isolated individual about his day. But while you are at it, it would ALSO be a kindness to encourage him to open his world and widen his circle of friends by going on the internet and talking to people with similar interests.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

What teens need to know about sex, drugs, AIDS and getting along with peers and parents is in “What Every Teen Should Know.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Teen Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My parents insist we visit, but they seldom visit us
Dear Abby: Teen won’t speak to her dad but still expects a present
Dear Abby: How can I make sister stop insulting my politics?
Dear Abby: After dealing with husband’s cancer diagnosis, I dread my own checkup
Dear Abby: Friend believed my ex-wife’s lies and cut me off
Dear Abby: Just after husband’s death, I’m happy in new relationship
The Latest
Illinois_State_Capital_Springfield_08.jpg
Politics
Income tax ‘surcharge,’ other measures needed to pay down pensions, business group says
The report by the Civic Committee of the Commercial Club of Chicago is a new message from a group that opposed Gov. J.B. Pritzker on the graduated income tax in 2020.
By David Roeder
 
A birdbath and angel figurines mark a special area of the Sunset Gardens of Memory cemetery in downstate Millstadt for deceased children, called Baby Land. More than 30 years ago, Johnnie Haire, the grounds supervisor, carefully painted each angel a hue of brown. He says he wanted the angels to be Black, like many of the children laid to rest there.
Downstate Illinois
In downstate town, when violence claims young lives, these men prepare the graves
Just outside St. Louis, in the southern Illinois town Millstadt, there’s a cemetery for children and teenagers, where more and more of those buried were gunshot victims.
By Cara Anthony | KHN
 
GettyImages_1200155742.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Stolen Youth’: Heartbreaking Hulu doc details how Sarah Lawrence students fell under the spell of a cruel manipulator
Video clips show bright young people surrendering themselves to Larry Ray’s brainwashing techniques and psychological and physical abuse.
By Richard Roeper
 
Former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas (left); Mayor Lori Lightfoot (center); U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia right).
Elections
Sun-Times/WBEZ/Telemundo Chicago/NBC5 Poll: Lightfoot’s losing hand? Bleak numbers spell trouble for reelection bid
With the election less than three weeks away, three out of five voters disapprove of the job the mayor has done in her first term, more than half hold an unfavorable opinion of her and 71% think the city is on the wrong track.
By Tina Sfondeles and Tessa Weinberg | WBEZ
 
DEBATE_020823_6.jpg
Elections
Lightfoot scolds rivals during testy mayoral forum for trying ‘to mansplain’ and ‘treat me like I’m some child’
The debate included many personal attacks, mainly directed toward and between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and ex-Chicago schools boss Paul Vallas. Rep. Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia was in Washington for the State of the Union address.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 