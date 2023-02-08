The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Suburban Chicago News Metro/State

2 teens plead guilty to setting fire that damaged Pheasant Run Resort

“Well boys, you really screwed up,” DuPage County Judge Anthony Coco told the teens.

By  Susan Sarkauskas | The Daily Herald
   
SHARE 2 teens plead guilty to setting fire that damaged Pheasant Run Resort
A May 2022 fire heavily damaged the shuttered Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles.&nbsp;

A May 2022 fire heavily damaged the shuttered Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles.

Rick West/Daily Herald file

Two boys pleaded guilty to felony arson Wednesday for starting a May 2022 fire that heavily damaged the shuttered Pheasant Run Resort in St. Charles.

“Well boys, you really screwed up. But what’s done is done. And all we can do is move forward,” DuPage County Judge Anthony Coco told the 17-year-old from Carol Stream and a 15-year-old from Wheaton.

Two other boys — a 15-year-old from Winfield and a 14-year-old from Carol Stream — pleaded guilty to misdemeanor trespassing.

All the youths, who are related, will be sentenced on April 19.

The two guilty of arson face punishment ranging from 18 months of probation to imprisonment in a youth prison until their 21st birthdays. They also will be listed for a decade on a state arson registry.

The two guilty of trespassing could be sentenced to court supervision or up to 30 days in a county juvenile detention center.

The fire destroyed the main lobby, the Bourbon Street hospitality area, and the A, B and E wings of hotel rooms.

The Wheaton boy made videos of the fires and the building burning. He then posted them on Snapchat and TikTok. Another video of the boys lounging at one of their homes included the caption, “After burning down the town, will we have peaceful sleep? Will the firefighters be able to stop it (the fire)?”

Read more at dailyherald.com.

Next Up In News
Chicago cops fatally shoot person during ‘exchange of gunfire’ near Irving Park bar
Mayoral challenger Ald. Sophia King finally airing campaign commercials
Naperville named safest city in America
Watch: Sun-Times, WBEZ and U Chicago host Chicago mayoral forum
Andrew McKenna Sr., civic and business leader, part owner of Bears, dies at 93
Driver of Corvette charged with killing woman while drag-racing with another Corvette in Chicago Lawn
The Latest
President Biden Delivers State Of The Union Address
Columnists
Joe Biden plays the nice guy with rowdy, rude House Republicans
Despite the childish and disruptive antics of the rude Republicans, Biden was unflappable and undeterred, refusing to meet them in the gutter and instead killing them with kindness.
By S. E. Cupp
 
Christina’s Place, a bar in the Irving Park neighborhood.
Crime
Chicago cops fatally shoot person during ‘exchange of gunfire’ near Irving Park bar
The person who was killed had allegedly pointed a gun at a security guard and other people after being kicked out of Christina’s Place, 3759 N. Kedzie Ave.
By Sophie Sherry and Tom Schuba
 
Ald. Sophia King.
Elections
Mayoral challenger Ald. Sophia King finally airing campaign commercials
King entered the race with high hopes and a formidable reputation for fundraising for her City Council campaigns. But her fundraising for mayor has not gone well. Out of $500,000 raised, $350,000 is from her own household.
By Fran Spielman
 
Former Bears tight end Greg Olsen is Fox’s lead analyst in the Super Bowl.
Bears
Former Bears TE Greg Olsen gets the last word at the Super Bowl
Olsen is the lead analyst on Fox’s broadcast while the network waits for Tom Brady.
By Patrick Finley
 
The steeple of St. Peter and Paul Catholic Church stands out above businesses on Washington Street below.
News
Naperville named safest city in America
Another Chicago suburb, Joliet, was named eighth safest, according to the MoneyGeek survey based on FBI crime data.
By David Struett
 