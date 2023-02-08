The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Public League semifinal preview: Perspectives-Leadership has crashed the party

The Warriors knocked off Hyde Park in the quarterfinals on Tuesday and have entered the spotlight for the first time in the history of the Perspectives charter schools.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Public League semifinal preview: Perspectives-Leadership has crashed the party
Perspectives-Leadership’s Jakeem Cole (12) shoots the ball against Phillips.

Perspectives-Leadership’s Jakeem Cole (12) shoots the ball against Phillips.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

A newcomer has crashed the party. 

Year after year, the same teams pop up in the Public League semifinals. It’s difficult to build a program capable of hanging with the established powers.

Perspectives-Leadership has pulled it off. The Warriors knocked off Hyde Park in the quarterfinals on Tuesday and have entered the spotlight for the first time in the history of the Perspectives charter schools. 

“This is a huge moment for our program and the whole charter school network,” Warriors coach Mike Smith said. “The energy in the building [on Wednesday] has been amazing.”

Anthony Davis attended Perspectives-Joslin, which plays as Perspectives-MSA now. But even with Davis Perspectives had a losing record. 

Perspectives-Leadership is a newer school located on South Lafayette between 85th and 86th Street. 

The Warriors were ranked in the preseason and then suffered some ups and downs while several talented transfers meshed together and the team adjusted to life up in the Red.

Leo transfer Jakeem Cole, a second team All-City selection last season, has been the key to Perspectives-Leadership’s late-season surge. Cole scored 30 against Westinghouse in the second round and had 22 against Hyde Park in the quarterfinals. 

Cole and talented junior guard Gianni Cobb have learned how to play together. 

“[Cole] missed the first few games of the year and we were kind of rolling without him,” Smith said. “Gianni was scoring a lot of points early. Jakeem had to come in and figure out how he fit into the offense. He’s comfortable now and he can get it down with how we run things. The group is very accepting of him and that’s the major thing right now.”

Cobb hasn’t received a ton of attention, but he has a confidence and flair that makes him one of the city’s most exciting players to watch. 

“He’s put it all together now where he can score but his assists are going up,” Smith said. “He’s a floor general and he’s learned how to coexist with [Cole].”

Cobb’s older brother, KJ, is effective inside and outside and junior Tim Handy is a leaper that has posted multiple double-doubles this season. 

Perspectives-Leadership (19-10) will have its hands full against No. 3 Kenwood in the second semifinal at UIC at 7 p.m. The Broncos won the conference matchup 89-55 at Kenwood on Jan. 17. 

Broncos coach Mike Irvin has enjoyed a series of firsts this season. It was the first conference title in the Red for Kenwood (22-5) and the first time ever being ranked No. 1 in the Super 25. 

The Broncos have never won a city title. They lost to Simeon in the 2016 championship game. 

Kenwood has receded from the spotlight a bit since the loss at Benet last month, but it shouldn’t be underestimated. The Broncos are capable of winning every game they play from here on out, which would meaning winning the city and the Class 4A state title.

Guard Dai Dai Ames, a Kansas State recruit, is one of the best players in the state and Calvin Robins Jr. has emerged as a dependable force in the post. 

Keep an eye on the matchup between Cole and Tyler Smith, a starting guard at Kenwood that also played at Leo last season. 

No. 7 Curie (19-9) and top-ranked Simeon (24-3) will matchup in the first semifinal on Thursday at 5 p.m.

The teams played at Curie on Jan. 26, with the Condors pulling off the victory on a last-second shot by guard Carlos Harris. 

Curie is playing as well as anyone in the area right now. Harris scored 35 in a dominant win at Young in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. 

But that recent loss could be all the extra motivation Simeon needs. The Wolverines have been able to depend on the 6-10 Rubin twins, Miles and Wes all season. Guard Jalen Griffith is a rock solid point guard and leader.

Simeon senior Sam Lewis, an Oak Park transfer, is the one to watch in this game. When Lewis is playing well Simeon takes things to another level. 

Next Up In High School Sports
Curie’s Carlos Harris scores 35 to beat Young and send Condors to city semis
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
Seeding the Class 4A and Class 3A sectionals
Five breakout juniors in the midst of big seasons
Monday’s high school basketball scores
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Feb. 5, 2023
The Latest
A rider boards a CTA bus at Western and Belden avenues.
Elections
Johnson’s education plan includes free CTA rides, City Colleges tuition for CPS students
“Why are we making children pay for a ride to get to a school that’s not in their neighborhood?” Johnson asked. “Children should be able to focus on learning and not trying to figure out how they’re gonna get a ride to school.”
By Fran Spielman
 
Juicing can be a fun and tasty way to ramp up fruit and vegetable intake.
Eat Well
To juice or not to juice: Does the nutritional value live up to the hype?
Juicing should be part of a balanced diet that includes fiber, lean proteins and healthy fats.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Harry_Seigle__Northwestern_School_of_Law.jpeg
News
Northwestern’s law school gets $5 million gift to expand immigration services
The donation is intended to allow the school’s immigration law clinic to represent more clients, hire another attorney and fund ongoing programs and operations.
By Kade Heather
 
Commuters, most wearing face masks, wait for an L train in the Loop on July 2021.
Columnists
New research shows CDC exaggerated the evidence for masks to fight COVID
The analysis found that wearing masks in public “probably makes little or no difference.”
By Jacob Sullum
 
Michael Irvin has been pulled from the remainder of NFL Network’s Super Bowl week coverage.
Sports Media
NFL Network pulls Michael Irvin from Super Bowl coverage
Irvin said he was asked by network officials to move to another hotel on Monday after what he described as a brief encounter with a woman. Irvin said he did not know the woman and that there was “no sexual wrongdoing.”
By Associated Press
 