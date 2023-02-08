The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 8, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Man’s body pulled from Chicago River in Bridgeport

The Chicago Police Marine Unit responded to a call about a body floating in the water in the 2800 block of South Eleanor Street.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A body was recovered from the Chicago River in Bridgeport on Wednesday afternoon.

The Chicago Police Marine Unit responded to a call about a body floating in the water about 4 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Eleanor Street, police said.

Police said the marine unit recovered the remains of a man. His age was unknown.

No other details were released. Area One detectives were investigating.

