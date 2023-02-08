Man’s body pulled from Chicago River in Bridgeport

A body was recovered from the Chicago River in Bridgeport on Wednesday afternoon.
The Chicago Police Marine Unit responded to a call about a body floating in the water about 4 p.m. in the 2800 block of South Eleanor Street, police said.
Police said the marine unit recovered the remains of a man. His age was unknown.
No other details were released. Area One detectives were investigating.
The Latest
Andrew McKenna, seemingly inexhaustible, served as board chairman for McDonald’s, Schwarz Paper, the Cubs, the White Sox, the University of Notre Dame and more.
The cuts make up about 3% of Disney’s 220,000-person global workforce and come as the company beat Wall Street’s earnings forecasts.
Team USA camp provides outlet for Sky star Kahleah Copper after week of ‘emotional’ free-agency news
This camp is Copper’s fourth in the last two years
All the scores from around the area.
Even if Mayor Lori Lightfoot is reelected and allows CPD Supt. David Brown to keep his job, he could be forced out anyway. In October, Brown turns 63, the mandatory retirement age for Chicago’s police officers and firefighters.