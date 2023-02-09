The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 9, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Democrats, Republicans need fresh faces for presidential picks

Neither Joe Biden nor Donald Trump should be running for president in 2024.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Democrats, Republicans need fresh faces for presidential picks
President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Feb. 7, 2023. Biden has sparked a firestorm after saying in his State of the Union address that the United States will need oil “for at least another decade.? Republicans laughed at Biden’s off-the-cuff remark, which was not in his scripted speech. GOP lawmakers accuse Biden of refusing to accept reality and “living in a green hallucination.? (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Washington.

AP

A teleprompter allowed President Joe Biden to present his State of the Union address with a rapid-fire list of what he says his administration has accomplished since taking office. But it can’t hide the fact that, as the oldest president in U.S. history, he would be 82 before even beginning a second term.

With that in mind, it’s hard to believe he could maintain the energy and intellectual demands his office requires for another four years.

Having spent more than half his life in our nation’s capital as a senator and vice president, his experience is far from that of the real world of ordinary citizens. His party needs a candidate like a state governor who has been re-elected, which would show the person was successful enough to be worthy of a second term. This would also demonstrate that he or she has the personality and administrative skills indicating an ability to work with members of both major political parties to achieve significant goals. 

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 350 words.

Biden’s predecessor, whose unwillingness to abide by his oath to support the U.S. Constitution makes him unfit for any office, is now also apparently in the race. After four years of leading our country largely through self-centered impulse, he was rejected by millions of lawfully cast votes, and reacted by mounting an insurrection to keep himself in power anyway.

Since he would turn 80 less than 17 months after a 2025 inauguration, we can only hope that the first announced presidential contender within the party he seduced into submission will be followed by others who recognize that neither the party nor the country could endure a repeat of his toxic leadership.

Both the Democratic and Republican parties must come up with more vigorous and capable candidates for president in 2024.

J.L. Stern, Highland Park 

Cardinal’s ‘sin’

I was quite surprised to see in news reports that Cardinal Blase Cupich has spoken out against a proposed labor ordinance. The Catholic Church has long spoken out about the rights of workers, but often fails to practice what it preaches. The Cardinal gaslights everyone in his letter to Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the City Council by ignoring the religious exemption, and disingenuously says that this rule might cause Catholic Charities to stop its work with marginalized communities. 

We’ve already seen this kind of gaslighting around LGBTQ equality. under the guise of “religious freedom.” So many people in the Catholic Church do so much good work as educators, advocates, social workers, and in direct response to those in need. They should be paid what they’re worth. Many of these workers are women, who often make great personal sacrifices and are already treated like second class citizens in the Catholic Church.

I thought better of this “Francis bishop”, but we see what his true priorities are. It’s not his flock.

Jason L. Miller, Washington, D.C.

Next Up In Commentary
Put the brakes on labor ordinance that would divert resources from nonprofits
Illinois must move forward and dig out of its pension problem
Jews, bicycle riders and trans folk
No room for backlash on protecting trans, nonbinary students
Turkey, Syria need our helping hand to recover from catastrophe
New research shows CDC exaggerated the evidence for masks to fight COVID
The Latest
Arturas Karnisovas
Bulls
Bulls stay pat with roster as trade deadline comes and goes
Coach Billy Donovan said that both he and the front office liked the roster as is, and that proved to be the case with the trade deadline coming to an end on Thursday afternoon. There were discussions about Zach LaVine, but nothing materialized.
By Joe Cowley
 
The Maxim Big Game Experience
Bears
Charles Tillman hopes to see ‘more throwing, less running’ from Justin Fields
Former Bears cornerback Charles Tillman likes quarterback Justin Fields — “I think he can do it,” he said — but wants to see more.
By Patrick Finley
 
SiriusXM At Super Bowl LVII - Feb. 9
Bears
Brian Urlacher: Bears trading Roquan Smith ‘drives me crazy’
Brian Urlacher wouldn’t want to be in Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ shoes this offseason.
By Patrick Finley
 
Yu Darvish has agreed to a new contract with the San Diego Padres that guarantees him an additional $90 million and will keep him with the club through the 2028 season.
MLB
Yu Darvish agrees to new deal with Padres
The new contract guarantees him an additional $90 million.
By Bernie Wilson | Associated Press
 
Chicago’s City Hall, where alderpersons will decide whether to enact an ordinance human service nonprofits say will hurt their missions.
Other Views
Put the brakes on labor ordinance that would divert resources from nonprofits
The proposal would treat nonprofits that provide life-saving programs the same as multibillion-dollar, for-profit companies involved in gaming and cannabis sales.
By Dara Munson and Dan Kotowski
 