The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Editorials Commentary

Black mothers and babies deserve better odds at life

Modern prevention efforts have been effective among white, Hispanic and Asian mothers, but one thing is clear: Black mothers need help catching up to these lifesaving advancements.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE Black mothers and babies deserve better odds at life
File photo of a woman visiting her newborn baby at a nursery in April 2020.

File photo of a woman visiting her newborn baby at a nursery in April 2020.

Ezequiel Becerra/AFP via Getty Images

A new federal study has found yet more evidence of the racial health disparities that are all too common in our country: Black infants in 2020 had the highest rates of sudden infant deaths in the country — three times the rate of white infants.

The study from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also found that sudden infant deaths among babies of all races increased 15% between 2019 and 2020. While the study’s authors are calling for more research, they suggest that the pandemic, which had disproportionate impact on health, housing, food insecurity and other stressors in the Black community, may have played a role in the racial disparities in infant deaths, according to the Washington Post.

The study will be published in April in the journal Pediatrics.

Here in our state, the evidence is also clear in a December 2020 report by the Illinois Department of Public Health’s Office of Women’s Health and Family Services: If the fetal and infant mortality rate of babies of Black women and white women were the same, more than 200 Black fetal and infant deaths would be prevented each year.

The report, which examined infant deaths between 2000 and 2018, found that as the numbers of infant deaths decreased, racial inequities remained. The infant mortality rate declined among white and Hispanic infants during that time, but for Black infants, the decline only lasted until 2008 — and since then, has remained unchanged.

Editorial

Editorial

Clearly, Black maternal and infant health must be a priority for researchers and practitioners. Lawmakers as well must be held accountable for shoring up — not tearing down — public health and safety net programs that can protect the health and well-being of moms and infants, such as Medicaid, SNAP and other assistance.

Opinion Newsletter

In 2000, white infants in Illinois had a mortality rate of 6 per 1,000 live births. By 2018, the number declined to 5 per 1,000. Among Hispanic infants, the mortality rate fell from 7.4 per 1,000 live births in 2000 to 5.3 per 1,000 in 2018. The mortality rate for Asian babies declined from 5.1 per 1,000 live births in 2000 to 3.7 per 1,000 in 2018.

But for Black infants, the mortality rate was a shocking 15.9 per 1,000 live births in 2000 — and in 2018, it remained far higher than among other racial groups, at 13.7 per 1,000.

Black mothers and babies deserve better odds.

We welcome letters to the editor and op-eds. Check out our guidelines for both.

Next Up In Editorial
Big Whoopi: Chicago isn’t afraid of new video touting NYC for Dem convention
Don’t keep dumping toxic muck in what should be a Southeast Side park
Shortchanging on GI Bill benefits is no way to thank veterans for their service
In the face of heartbreaking loss, firefighter’s organ donation decision is worth emulating
City must push forward in holding businesses, residential buildings responsible for recycling
Reinstating detention of migrant families? U.S. has a better alternative that already works.
The Latest
merlin_112162336.jpg
Bulls
Bulls don’t quit, but Kings still win, 117-114
DeMar DeRozan’s four-point play with 12 seconds left tied the game at 114. But Kings guard De’Aaron Fox responded with a three-point shot with 0.7 seconds left in regulation to snap the Bulls’ two-game winning streak.
By Mark Potash
 
A photo of Bears quarterback P.J. Walker throwing a pass for the Carolina Panthers last season.
Bears
Bears adding former Panthers QB P.J. Walker behind Justin Fields: report
Walker, 28, played 15 games (including seven starts) for the Panthers over the last three seasons.
By Jason Lieser
 
An Illinois State Police squad car
Transportation
Chicago-area expressway shootings increasingly caused by road rage, state police say
In 2022, road rage was reported in about 40% of the 140 Chicago-area expressway shootings handled by Illinois State Police. That is up from 12% in 2021, ISP says.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Chicago is the better and logical choice to host the Democratic National Convention.
Editorials
Big Whoopi: Chicago isn’t afraid of new video touting NYC for Dem convention
Chicago is more than capable of hosting 2024’s Democratic National Convention. The city is one of the frontrunners for the high profile event.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A sign of Credit Suisse bank is seen on the branch building in Geneva, on March 15, 2023. - Credit Suisse shares nosedived on March 15, 2023, after its main shareholder said it would not provide more funding, with reassuring comments from the Swiss bank’s chairman unable to calm the market panic. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Business
Banking fears spread to Europe, dragging down shares of big lenders
On the heels of bank failures in the U.S., shares of European bank Credit Suisse fall, prompting concerns about the health of the global banking system.
By Jamey Keaten | Associated Press and DAVID McHUGH | AP Business Writer
 