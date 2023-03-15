The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Transportation News Metro/State

Chicago-area expressway shootings increasingly caused by road rage, state police say

In 2022, road rage was reported in about 40% of the 140 Chicago-area expressway shootings handled by Illinois State Police. That is up from 12% in 2021, ISP says.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Chicago-area expressway shootings increasingly caused by road rage, state police say
An Illinois State Police squad car

State police say shootings on Chicago-area expressways are being caused by road rage at higher rates.

Sun-Times file

Though expressway shootings in the Chicago area continue to drop from the high numbers two years ago, when they do happen they are increasingly being sparked by incidents of road rage, according to the Illinois State Police.

In 2022, road rage was reported in about 40% of the 140 Chicago-area expressway shootings investigated by Illinois State Police, the agency said in a statement.

That is a sharp increase from the 12% of road rage reported in 2021 shootings, which totaled 264 that year, state police said.

Road rage has been reported in at least nine of the 22 expressway shootings that have been reported in the area so far this year, state police said. Thirty-two shootings were reported on Chicago-area expressways at the same point last year.

Last year, 3-year-old Mateo Zastro was fatally shot as he sat in the back seat of his mother’s SUV on the Southwest Side. The shooting was sparked by road rage, according to police.

Activists took to the streets to distribute flyers about the deadly mix of road rage and guns after that incident.

Related

Incidents of road rage are often started by motorists who take offense at another driver not letting them pass or tailgating, state police said, citing a AAA Foundation study.

Drivers who feel they are being targeted by an aggressive motorist are advised to avoid eye contact with the person and not to make any gestures toward them, state police said.

Next Up In News
Banking fears spread to Europe, dragging down shares of big lenders
Man fatally shot in Auburn Gresham
Over 100 FBI recordings will be played at ComEd trial, but defense claims jurors will hear no hard evidence of bribery
Honda recalling 500,000 vehicles to repair faulty seat belts
Man fatally shot in car in Gage Park
5 Chicago men charged with meth trafficking via U.S. Postal Service
The Latest
merlin_112162336.jpg
Bulls
Bulls don’t quit, but Kings still win, 117-114
DeMar DeRozan’s four-point play with 12 seconds left tied the game at 114. But Kings guard De’Aaron Fox responded with a three-point shot with 0.7 seconds left in regulation to snap the Bulls’ two-game winning streak.
By Mark Potash
 
File photo of a woman visiting her newborn baby at a nursery in April 2020.
Editorials
Black mothers and babies deserve better odds at life
Modern prevention efforts have been effective among white, Hispanic and Asian mothers, but one thing is clear: Black mothers need help catching up to these lifesaving advancements.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A photo of Bears quarterback P.J. Walker throwing a pass for the Carolina Panthers last season.
Bears
Bears adding former Panthers QB P.J. Walker behind Justin Fields: report
Walker, 28, played 15 games (including seven starts) for the Panthers over the last three seasons.
By Jason Lieser
 
Chicago is the better and logical choice to host the Democratic National Convention.
Editorials
Big Whoopi: Chicago isn’t afraid of new video touting NYC for Dem convention
Chicago is more than capable of hosting 2024’s Democratic National Convention. The city is one of the frontrunners for the high profile event.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A sign of Credit Suisse bank is seen on the branch building in Geneva, on March 15, 2023. - Credit Suisse shares nosedived on March 15, 2023, after its main shareholder said it would not provide more funding, with reassuring comments from the Swiss bank’s chairman unable to calm the market panic. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Business
Banking fears spread to Europe, dragging down shares of big lenders
On the heels of bank failures in the U.S., shares of European bank Credit Suisse fall, prompting concerns about the health of the global banking system.
By Jamey Keaten | Associated Press and DAVID McHUGH | AP Business Writer
 