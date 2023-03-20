The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 20, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Remembering long, sad story of needless Iraq War

The War in Iraq took up so much attention in 2003, while its 20th anniversary will likely garner a tiny fraction of that attention. It is now a struggle to prevent the war and its aftermath, as well as those who protested for peace, from being forgotten.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Remembering long, sad story of needless Iraq War
Demonstrators march down Michigan Avenue on to protest the Bush Administration and the war in Iraq. This week is the anniversary of protests in Chicago and elsewhere against the invasion of Iraq.

Demonstrators march down Michigan Avenue on to protest the Bush Administration’s invasion of Iraq. This week is the anniversary of protests in Chicago and elsewhere against the invasion.

Suzanne Tennant/Pioneer Press

The 1968 protests at the Democratic National Convention saw some 600 people arrested over the course of a week. But this week marks the 20th anniversary of the largest mass arrest in Chicago history, of nearly 900 people in one evening.

On March 20, 2003, more than 18,000 peace activists marched down Lake Shore Drive — with police permission — halting traffic in protest against the War in Iraq that began the previous night. Activists planned to go down Michigan Avenue, but at Michigan and Oak, a standoff transpired between police and activists. Police then trapped, attacked and arrested activists by the hundreds.

At the time, peace protests — when they could get coverage — were widely mocked. And yet, the protesters’ warnings were proven correct. The war’s pretext of “Weapons of Mass Destruction” unraveled, and the month-long war became a seven-year-long occupation whose long-term costs are slated to reach three trillion dollars.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 350 words.

Plus the human costs: 300,000 Iraqis dead by some estimates, some 7,000 U.S. soldiers and military staff dead from the “War on Terror,” some 30,000 veterans dead of suicide in the past 20 years. The war also “radicalized a generation of American zealots who for years to come will inflict violence on the country they were supposed to protect” (to quote writer Peter Maass).

It’s ironic that the War in Iraq took up so much attention in 2003, while its 20th anniversary will likely garner a tiny fraction of that attention — probably because history has vindicated those who opposed the war. That’s small comfort, given the growing costs and destruction in the war’s wake. 

Chicago peace activists did win a $6.2 million free speech settlement from the city, which took nine years to resolve. And activists also won the right to march down Michigan Avenue, where a march for peace took place in 2010.

But the war in Iraq has on balance been a large and sad story, and frustrating to those who protested against it, myself among them. It is now a struggle to prevent the war and its aftermath, as well as those who protested for peace, from being forgotten and ignored. 

Mitchell Szczepanczyk, Ravenswood

Giving the gift of life, hope

How does one adequately express both their sorrow and gratitude to Walter Stewart, as well as the extended Stewart and the Day families? 

Related

Their loss was beyond comprehension, yet during their darkest hour they looked beyond their own pain and gave the gift of life to so many others, reaching far beyond the eight recipients of the organ donations that they so generously gave. 

I am a proud member of a donor family, as my husband selflessly helped 50 others through tissue/bone/cornea donation. As such, I am also both a volunteer for and supporter of Gift of Hope. There are so many false beliefs about organ/tissue donation, and I encourage anyone with questions or concerns to reach out to Gift of Hope. 

Carole Dankers, Elk Grove Village

Next Up In Commentary
Our democracy is broken. Here’s how we can fix It
Pass legislation to help farmers, food banks do more to fight hunger
Reckless marketing of guns for young children puts everyone at risk
Chicago’s next mayor has water problems to fix
Chicagoland to Princeton to Sweet 16? Blake Peters, Caden Pierce shining in the moment
French pension problems on their way here
The Latest
Presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) takes selfies with supporters after speaking at a rally at the Chicago Teachers Union headquarters on Sept. 24, 2019.
La Voz Chicago
Senador Bernie Sanders declara su respaldo de Brandon Johnson para alcalde
Podría ayudar a consolidar la base progresista de Johnson y aumentar la participación que fue de alrededor del 35% en las elecciones del 28 de febrero.
By Fran Spielman
 
The Kennedy Expressway will undergo a major rehab starting Monday, IDOT officials said.
La Voz Chicago
Trabajo de construcción de 3 años en el Kennedy Expressway causará demoras
IDOT insta a las personas a usar el transporte público si es posible o, si se dirige al centro de la ciudad por la mañana, despertarse más temprano porque su viaje tomará mucho más tiempo.
By Ilana Arougheti
 
A sign that reads, “early voting” is posted on the first day of early voting at the Loop Supersite at 191 N. Clark St., Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Abren los sitios de votación para las elecciones del 4 de abril en Chicago
Los votantes pueden utilizar cualquier sitio independientemente de su dirección registrada.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Mayoral challengers Paul Vallas (left) and Brandon Johnson.
Elections
Four business groups endorse Vallas over Johnson in April 4 mayoral runoff
The Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce and other groups backing Vallas stayed neutral in February. Johnson, meanwhile, touted support from a group of Black firefighters and paramedics and leaders in the city’s Polish community.
By Fran Spielman
 
Coming soon to Brookfield Zoo — an expanded habitat for the gorillas, orangutans and monkeys.
Entertainment and Culture
Brookfield Zoo’s primates to get more room —inside and out — to swing, jump, run around
The expansion of Tropic World is set to get underway in fall 2023 and be completed by 2025.
By Stefano Esposito
 