The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 23, 2023
Transportation News Metro/State

United to fly electric air taxis to O’Hare beginning in 2025

The first route is planned between the airport and the Illinois Medical District.

By  Stefano Esposito
 Updated  
SHARE United to fly electric air taxis to O’Hare beginning in 2025
An electric air taxi made by Archer Aviation.

United plans to offer air tax service between O’Hare Airport and the Illinois Medical District beginning in 2025.

Provided

Hate the traffic between O’Hare Airport and downtown? Want an alternative to taking the L?

Beginning in 2025, you’ll have a new way to get to and from the airport: An electric air taxi. The trip between O’Hare and the Illinois Medical District is expected to take about 10 minutes, according to California-based Archer Aviation, which is partnering with United Airlines. The companies announced the service Thursday.

The price? An Archer spokesman said they hope to make the fare competitive with Uber Black, a ride-hailing service that provides luxury vehicles and top-rated drivers to customers.

The air taxis are expected to land at Vertiport Chicago, 1339 S. Wood St. The facility is billed as “Chicago’s only full-service downtown heliport.”

The air taxi seats four passengers and a pilot. The taxis are being built at Archer’s Covington, Georgia, facility, which is expected to be able to produce about 650 taxis annually, according to the company.

“Technological innovation thrives here in Chicago, and this venture between Archer and United is yet another example of this strength,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a statement. “This exciting new technology will further decarbonize our means of transportation, taking us another step forward in our fight against climate change. I’m pleased that Chicago residents will be among the first in the nation to experience this innovative, convenient form of travel.” 

Archer had few details Thursday about possibly expanding air taxi routes, but said in a news release that “the next step will be to build out ‘branch’ routes to connect to surrounding communities.”

“We’re thrilled to add Chicago to our growing list of initial launch cities as we continue to solidify our [Urban Air Mobility] network plans,” Adam Goldstein, Archer’s founder and CEO, said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to working with state and city leaders to bring an innovative transportation solution to the city of Chicago and its surrounding communities.”

Related

A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday the agency is working on certifying electrical vertical take-off and landing aircraft.

“Safety will dictate the certification timeline, but we could see these aircraft in the skies by 2024 or 2025,” the FAA said in a statement.

The air taxi plan isn’t the first proposed alternative to rail and automobile between downtown and O’Hare. In 2018, Elon Musk and then-Mayor Rahm Emanuel announced a Musk-owned enterprise, The Boring Co., had been selected for a project that would have had electric vehicles carrying passengers through underground tunnels at high speed. The project was later scrapped.

Contributing: Associated Press

Next Up In News
Tunney on Ann Sather’s future, election, leaving City Council and why he didn’t run for mayor
Former top aide to Michael Madigan testifies under immunity in ComEd bribery trial as tape is played from secretly recorded meeting
Blackhawks’ Connor Murphy focusing on ‘big message’ for Pride Night, despite lack of jerseys
Waukegan police search for missing U.S. Navy service member assigned to Naval Station Great Lakes
Man charged with reckless homicide in North Park deadly car crash
$21 million in grants targets carjacking surge in Illinois
The Latest
The Marcus Roberts Trio headlines Nichols Concert Hall in Evanston on April 15.
Music
14 Chicago concerts to catch this spring, from hip-hop to jazz
Banda MS, Babyface Ray, Rico Nasty and The Marcus Roberts Trio are among the highlights for the spring concert season in Chicago.
By Alejandro Hernandez | For WBEZ
 
Chicago Ald. Tom Tunney, shown inside the Belmont Street Ann Sather location in 2020.
Fran Spielman Show
Tunney on Ann Sather’s future, election, leaving City Council and why he didn’t run for mayor
Tunney, chairman of the Council’s Zoning Committee, came close to joining the race after his longtime friend and political ally, U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., took a pass.
By Fran Spielman
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Mika Baugher | ComEd Exhibit 24-T
Madigan confidant Michael McClain speaks to Madigan’s secretary, Mika Baugher.
By Sun-Times staff
 
AP938679740295.jpg
Chicago corruption trials
Former top aide to Michael Madigan testifies under immunity in ComEd bribery trial as tape is played from secretly recorded meeting
“I understand we have a lot of people walking around trying to find things to complain about,” Madigan is heard saying at the meeting. “Every once in a while, the speaker gets to do what he wants to do.”
By Jon Seidel and Tina Sfondeles
 
merlin_112305054.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Grupo de vendedores de Discount Mall demanda a propietario nuevo
El abogado dijo que las compañías de propiedad y administración ven al grupo como “licenciatarios” en el centro comercial, en lugar de inquilinos.
By Michael Loria
 