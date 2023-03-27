The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 27, 2023
Editorials Commentary

The ‘norm’ for working is in flux. New evidence favors a four-day week.

Two years ago, we made note of a study from Iceland that found employers were happier, and still productive, working a four-day work week. Now, another major study from the United Kingdom reinforced the value of a shorter work week.

By  CST Editorial Board
   
SHARE The ‘norm’ for working is in flux. New evidence favors a four-day week.
Earlier this month, U.S. Rep. Mark Takano, D-California reintroduced the Thirty-Two Hour Workweek Act in Congress.&nbsp;A four-day work week “allows room to live, play, and enjoy life more fully outside of work,” Takano said of the legislation, which is co-sponsored by two others, including U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Il.&nbsp;

U.S. Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., reintroduced the Thirty-Two Hour Workweek Act in Congress. The legislation is co-sponsored by two others, including U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill.

stock.adobe.com

There may not be enough support in Congress to pass a bill to shorten the workweek by a day. But after U.S. Rep. Mark Takano, D-California, reintroduced the Thirty-Two Hour Workweek Act earlier this month, it is clear that working fewer hours remains on the minds of many Americans. 

A four-day workweek “allows room to live, play, and enjoy life more fully outside of work,” Takano said of the legislation, which is co-sponsored by two others, including U.S. Rep. Jan Schakowsky, D-Ill. 

Workers are not the only ones who benefit from putting in fewer hours while getting paid the same. Skeptical employers should take note: Productivity levels mostly stayed the same and in some cases, actually improved under a four-day workweek, a 2021 study from Iceland revealed.

Editorial

Editorial

We wrote about that report back then, encouraging American companies to rethink how much time employees are put on the clock. 

Two years later, results from yet another major study from the U.K. has reinforced the value of a shorter workweek.

So positive was the outcome of the recent six-month study, 56 of the 61 of companies that participated said they’re sticking with the four-day week. 

Working less translated into less burnout for 71% of the 2,900 participants, while 39% felt less stressed and 48% were more satisfied with their job.

Many employees were sleeping better and reported that their mental and physical health and a sense of work-life balance improved.

Fewer people quit or called in sick, and men ended up watching after children more when they were required to work fewer days.

Related

And no, revenue did not take a hit, according to the study conducted by the nonprofit 4 Day Week Global, along with researchers at Cambridge University, Boston College and the think tank Autonomy.

Traditional American work standards went out the window during the height of the pandemic. While some workers are back in the office, many people are still working remotely. Others are opting for a middle road with a hybrid approach. There is no single “new normal.”

A four-day workweek may not be an option for some businesses, or at least not for all of their employees. But for companies that can manage it, now might be an opportune time to start considering different ways to restructure — for everyone’s benefit — how we are expected to work.

We welcome letters to the editor and op-eds. Check out our guidelines for both.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

Next Up In Editorial
If a hospital still asks you to mask up, do it
Add the environment to items at the top of new mayor’s agenda
Next mayor must take police reform seriously — here’s how
Let commission investigating police torture move forward with its work
We still have a chance, with drastic action, to avoid worst effects of climate change on our world
Lightfoot’s knee-jerk firing of city’s labor negotiator was a needless flex
The Latest
FILE - Dolly Parton, left, and Miley Cyrus perform “Jolene” at the 61st annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb. 10, 2019. Administrators at Heyer Elementary School in Waukesha, Wis., aren’t letting a first-grade class perform “Rainbowland,” a Cyrus and Parton duet from Cyrus’ 2017 album “Younger Now,” promoting LGBTQ acceptance, because they say the song could be seen as controversial. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)
Nation/World
Dolly Parton-Miley Cyrus duet banned by Wisconsin school from class concert
First-graders are barred from singing a song promoting LGBTQ acceptance by district officials who say the song “could be perceived as controversial.”
By Associated Press
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Anne Pramaggiore | ComEd Exhibit 18T
Michael McClain and Anne Pramaggiore have a conversation, Pramaggiore tells McClain “This never would’ve happened without you and John.”
By Sun-Times staff
 
Screenshot_2023_03_27_at_7.52.35_PM.png
Sports
There’s no filling Michael Jordan’s shoes
‘Air’ film shows how MJ’s deal with Nike transformed sports and fashion simultaneously — and why he still holds sway
By Rick Telander
 
Dion Dawson, founder of Dion’s Chicago Dream, will be able to deliver food to at least 125 more families with the help of a grant specifically for South Side organizations.
Chicago
4 South Side groups awarded $1 million in grants will offer free services to ‘transform health care’
Groups like Dion’s Chicago Dream and Trek World USA have been given grants from South Side Community Health Organization.
By Mariah Rush
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
Getting to the point, as Bulls guard Zach LaVine is now free to score
Throughout the first half of the season, Bulls coach Billy Donovan went with a point guard-by-committee attack late in games, with LaVine and DeMar DeRozan taking over much of the responsibility. Now that Patrick Beverley has arrived, both LaVine and DeRozan can focus on what they do best.
By Joe Cowley
 