The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 29, 2023

Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan | ComEd Exhibit 83-T

McClain and Madigan discuss hiring Jeffrey Rush. McClain says: “-Now that I’m retired, ri-, now that I’m retired, I’m dedicated to Mike Madigan.”

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan | ComEd Exhibit 83-T

CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al. 

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812 

ACTIVITY: Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan 

DATE: August 30, 2018

TIME: 2:51 p.m.

(CLIP 1 BEGINS)

MADIGAN: So, so Mike, I was chasing after you regarding the uh, Jeffrey Rush resume.

MCCLAIN: Right.

MADIGAN: So, this is a guy that I’m gonna wanna help somewhere along the road. He, he’s got a real good background in criminal justice. He got himself jammed up because he was working for the Illinois Department of Corrections-

MCCLAIN: Mhm.

MADIGAN: -And apparently Corrections has got at least one residential facility which is like a halfway house- 

MCCLAIN: (Coughs.)

MADIGAN: -For women and he was a supervisor and he got involved sexually with one of the inmates- 

MCCLAIN: Mhm.

MADIGAN: -and he got caught.

MCCLAIN: Mhm.

MADIGAN: And so, and there’s a record.

MCCLAIN: Right.

MADIGAN: That’s why he left the uh, Department of Corrections. And, and the only, the only thought I had is that uh, in a new administration, wouldn’t the Department of Corrections have a lot of consulting contracts with different-

MCCLAIN: Oh yeah. I would think so. A lot of ‘em.

MADIGAN: Yeah. Right. Right. So, I mean, if you, you can give some thought to that.

(Non-pertinent conversation)

MADIGAN: Mhm. Mhm. Okay. Very good-

MCCLAIN: -Now that I’m retired, ri-, now that I’m retired, I’m dedicated to Mike Madigan.

MADIGAN: Right. Right. Okay. Thanks.

MCCLAIN: (Laughing.) Take care.

MADIGAN: Okay, bye bye.

MCCLAIN: Bye. (Clears throat.)

(END OF CLIP 1)

Read the original transcript of the conversation here.

Next Up In News
6th, 21st Ward candidates discuss future of South Side ahead of runoff: Time to ‘resurrect dreams of residents’
Woman shot, killed at Austin gas station
14-year-old boy, man wounded in Austin drive-by shooting
Jury awards $5 million to family of 84-year-old woman killed in crash with CPD vehicle
Pilsen communal baby shower offers wealth of resources to parents
El Milagro in Chicago threatened workers for speaking out: NLRB
The Latest
Richard Wooten and William Hall are running for a 6th Ward City Council post while Cornell Dantzler and Ronnie Mosley are facing off in the 21st Ward.
Elections
6th, 21st Ward candidates discuss future of South Side ahead of runoff: Time to ‘resurrect dreams of residents’
Four community leaders vie for City Council seats left open by the departures of longtime alderpersons Sawyer and Brookins.
By Mariah Rush
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan | ComEd Exhibit 113-T
McClain and Madigan discuss a job for Vanessa Berrios.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A man was killed in a shooting Mar. 17, 2023 on the West Side.
Crime
Woman shot, killed at Austin gas station
A woman was at an Austin gas station when someone pulled up in a car and a person got out and fired shots about 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
By Kade Heather
 
Andre Drummond
Bulls
Bulls’ big Andre Drummond announces he’s focusing on his mental health
Drummond was away from the team on Wednesday, after announcing a day earlier that he was deleting all of his social media apps and changing his number so that he can “focus on my mental health.”
By Joe Cowley
 
Chicago Sun Times Placeholder image
In-person conversation between Michael McClain and Fidel Marquez | ComEd Exhibit 123-T
Michael McClain tells Marquez about a conversation he had with Madigan in which Madigan says, “
By Sun-Times staff
 