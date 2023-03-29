Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan | ComEd Exhibit 83-T
CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.
CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812
ACTIVITY: Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan
DATE: August 30, 2018
TIME: 2:51 p.m.
(CLIP 1 BEGINS)
MADIGAN: So, so Mike, I was chasing after you regarding the uh, Jeffrey Rush resume.
MCCLAIN: Right.
MADIGAN: So, this is a guy that I’m gonna wanna help somewhere along the road. He, he’s got a real good background in criminal justice. He got himself jammed up because he was working for the Illinois Department of Corrections-
MCCLAIN: Mhm.
MADIGAN: -And apparently Corrections has got at least one residential facility which is like a halfway house-
MCCLAIN: (Coughs.)
MADIGAN: -For women and he was a supervisor and he got involved sexually with one of the inmates-
MCCLAIN: Mhm.
MADIGAN: -and he got caught.
MCCLAIN: Mhm.
MADIGAN: And so, and there’s a record.
MCCLAIN: Right.
MADIGAN: That’s why he left the uh, Department of Corrections. And, and the only, the only thought I had is that uh, in a new administration, wouldn’t the Department of Corrections have a lot of consulting contracts with different-
MCCLAIN: Oh yeah. I would think so. A lot of ‘em.
MADIGAN: Yeah. Right. Right. So, I mean, if you, you can give some thought to that.
(Non-pertinent conversation)
MADIGAN: Mhm. Mhm. Okay. Very good-
MCCLAIN: -Now that I’m retired, ri-, now that I’m retired, I’m dedicated to Mike Madigan.
MADIGAN: Right. Right. Okay. Thanks.
MCCLAIN: (Laughing.) Take care.
MADIGAN: Okay, bye bye.
MCCLAIN: Bye. (Clears throat.)
(END OF CLIP 1)