Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan | ComEd Exhibit 83-T

CASE TITLE: United States v. McClain, et al.

CASE NUMBER: 20 CR 812

ACTIVITY: Telephone conversation between Michael McClain and Michael Madigan

DATE: August 30, 2018

TIME: 2:51 p.m.

(CLIP 1 BEGINS)

MADIGAN: So, so Mike, I was chasing after you regarding the uh, Jeffrey Rush resume.

MCCLAIN: Right.

MADIGAN: So, this is a guy that I’m gonna wanna help somewhere along the road. He, he’s got a real good background in criminal justice. He got himself jammed up because he was working for the Illinois Department of Corrections-

MCCLAIN: Mhm.

MADIGAN: -And apparently Corrections has got at least one residential facility which is like a halfway house-

MCCLAIN: (Coughs.)

MADIGAN: -For women and he was a supervisor and he got involved sexually with one of the inmates-

MCCLAIN: Mhm.

MADIGAN: -and he got caught.

MCCLAIN: Mhm.

MADIGAN: And so, and there’s a record.

MCCLAIN: Right.

MADIGAN: That’s why he left the uh, Department of Corrections. And, and the only, the only thought I had is that uh, in a new administration, wouldn’t the Department of Corrections have a lot of consulting contracts with different-

MCCLAIN: Oh yeah. I would think so. A lot of ‘em.

MADIGAN: Yeah. Right. Right. So, I mean, if you, you can give some thought to that.

(Non-pertinent conversation)

MADIGAN: Mhm. Mhm. Okay. Very good-

MCCLAIN: -Now that I’m retired, ri-, now that I’m retired, I’m dedicated to Mike Madigan.

MADIGAN: Right. Right. Okay. Thanks.

MCCLAIN: (Laughing.) Take care.

MADIGAN: Okay, bye bye.

MCCLAIN: Bye. (Clears throat.)

(END OF CLIP 1)

Read the original transcript of the conversation here.

