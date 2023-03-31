The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 31, 2023
Powerful storm to hit Chicago area Friday: Wind gusts greater than 75 mph, large hail, isolated tornadoes possible

The greatest risk of severe weather is in the south and west suburbs, from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m.

A powerful early spring storm is expected to hit the Chicago area Friday, with wind gusts greater than 75 mph, large hail and isolated tornadoes possible.

The greatest risk of severe weather is in the south and west suburbs, from 2 p.m. until 11 p.m., though a hazardous weather outlook has been issued for Cook, DuPage, Will, Lake, McHenry, Kane, Kendall, Grundy and Kankakee counties in Illinois and Porter, Newton, Jasper and Benton counties in Indiana. 

“Destructive winds, several tornadoes and damaging hail are all possible today,” the National Weather Service tweeted. “This is a relatively rare, significant severe weather threat for our area.”

The weather service said there is “significant thunderstorm risk, elevated tornado risk, elevated hail risk...up to golf ball size.”

“Make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings this afternoon and evening,” the weather service advised.

