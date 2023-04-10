The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 10, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Bridgeport extra-alarm fire erupts at liquor store

One firefighter was taken to an area hospital Monday for a “minor issue,” officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Bridgeport extra-alarm fire erupts at liquor store
Crews battle an extra-alarm fire on April 10, 2023, in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

Chicago Fire Department crews battle an extra-alarm blaze Monday morning in Bridgeport.

David Struett/ Sun-Times

Firefighters responded to an extra-alarm blaze Monday morning at a Bridgeport liquor store.

Crews were called to the fire just before 9 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Archer Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

The blaze was quickly upgraded to an extra-alarm fire and turned into a “fully defensive operation,” as the roof began to give way, officials said.

One firefighter was transported to an area hospital for a “minor issue,” officials said.

No other injuries have been reported.

