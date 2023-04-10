Bridgeport extra-alarm fire erupts at liquor store

Firefighters responded to an extra-alarm blaze Monday morning at a Bridgeport liquor store.

Crews were called to the fire just before 9 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Archer Avenue, according to Chicago fire officials.

The blaze was quickly upgraded to an extra-alarm fire and turned into a “fully defensive operation,” as the roof began to give way, officials said.

One firefighter was transported to an area hospital for a “minor issue,” officials said.

No other injuries have been reported.