The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 10, 2023
Chicago News Metro/State

Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Clearing

The unidentified male driver of a white Acura SUV hit a light pole and a tree about 4 a.m. Monday, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

A driver died in a crash early Monday on the Southwest Side.

Sun-Times file

A driver died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in the Clearing neighborhood.

A white Acura SUV jumped a curb, struck a light pole and struck a tree about 4 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Cicero Avenue, Chicago police said.

The driver, a man who wasn’t identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police are investigating.

The Latest
Soldier Field will be a host venue for this year’s Concacaf Gold Cup competition.
Soccer
Soldier Field among U.S. host venues for Concacaf Gold Cup
Concacaf has not announced dates for the Soldier Field matches.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Asphalt being made at the MAT Asphalt plant.&nbsp;
Environment
MAT Asphalt settles pollution charges, wins city contracts
MAT was awarded up to $141 million in contracts last week to provide city road crews with asphalt.
By Brett Chase
 
Barbie and her pals are coming to Chicago this summer courtesy of a new pop-up restaurant based on the Mattel superstar doll.
Food and Restaurants
Barbie pop-up restaurant heading to Chicago
The decor is “cool beach vibe” and the eatery will include plenty of “signature moments” — including a life-sized Barbie box — for selfies.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA expanding charter travel to include entire playoffs and specific regular season games
According to a report from the Associated Press, the league will pay for the flights which are expected to cost around $4.5 million.
By Annie Costabile
 
A worker installs solar panels on an airport garage in New York City. Investment in clean energy, Ben Jealous writes.
Columnists
Americans want to invest in a clean energy future
We want to put our money where our aspirations are. Opponents of this responsible approach to investing derisively label it “woke” because they know that term creates confusion and for some, fear. So it’s a perfect wedge to divide us.
By Ben Jealous
 