Driver dies in single-vehicle crash in Clearing

A driver died in a single-vehicle crash early Monday in the Clearing neighborhood.
A white Acura SUV jumped a curb, struck a light pole and struck a tree about 4 a.m. in the 6100 block of South Cicero Avenue, Chicago police said.
The driver, a man who wasn’t identified, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police are investigating.
