Barbie pop-up restaurant heading to Chicago

There will no doubt be pink vibes just oozing out of the Malibu Barbie Cafe when it opens in Chicago on June 7.

All things Malibu Barbie (including plenty of related merchandise) and a Malibu-inspired menu will be the order of the day when the 1970’s-era eatery arrives at — well, the location will not be revealed until tickets ($35 for kids, $50 for adults) go on sale April 19. Each time-stamped ticket includes a reserved seat, guaranteed time-to-dine window, and choice of entree and side item.

Breezy California fare will dominate the menu, described via email by a spokesperson for Bucket Listers (the company behind the pop-up venture) as “all day brunch, friendly fare, delicious desserts and a variety of drinks.” It’s curated by “MasteChef” Season 3 third-place finisher Chef Becky Reams. The cafe’s official website teased a few offerings including Pacific Paradise Pancakes, a West Coast Wave Wedge Salad, and a California Dreamin’ Club Sandwich.

The decor is “cool beach vibe” and the pop-up will include plenty of interactive “signature moments,” including a life-sized Barbie box, for selfies.

The cafe is part of the full-on Barbie-palooza coming this summer thanks in great measure to the June 21 opening of the live-action feature film starring Margot Robbie as Barbie, and Ryan Gosling as her beloved Ken.

Bucket Listers is also the company that brought the hugely successful Saved by the Max pop-up (based on the hit TV series “Saved by the Bell”) to Chicago in 2016.

Tickets for Malibu Barbie Cafe will be available starting April 19 at bucketlisters.com.