Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Manhattan D.A. sues Jim Jordan over Trump indictment inquiry

Alvin Bragg has filed suit against GOP Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, seeking to invalidate an investigation into Bragg’s handling of the criminal case against Donald Trump.

By  Michael Sisak | Associated Press
   
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference after the arraignment of former president Donald Trump in New York on Tuesday, April 4, 2023. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indicted former President Donald Trump last month on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign to hide allegations that he had had extramarital affairs.

NEW YORK — Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg sued Rep. Jim Jordan on Tuesday, an extraordinary move as he seeks to halt a House Judiciary Committee inquiry that the prosecutor contends is a “transparent campaign to intimidate and attack” him over his indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Bragg, a Democrat, is asking a judge to invalidate subpoenas that Jordan, the committee’s Republican chair, has issued or plans to issue as part of an investigation of Bragg’s handling of the case, the first criminal prosecution of a former U.S. president.

U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil, a Trump appointee who previously served as a federal bankruptcy court judge, declined Tuesday to take immediate action on the lawsuit. She scheduled an initial hearing for April 19 in Manhattan, the day before the committee plans to question, under subpoena, a top former prosecutor who was involved in the Trump probe.

Bragg’s lawsuit, a forceful escalation after weeks of sparring with Jordan and other Republican lawmakers in letters and media statements, seeks to end what it says is a “constitutionally destructive fishing expedition” that threatens the sovereignty and integrity of a state-level prosecution.

“Congress lacks any valid legislative purpose to engage in a free-ranging campaign of harassment in retaliation for the District Attorney’s investigation and prosecution of Mr. Trump under the laws of New York,” the lawsuit says, citing the lack of authority in the Constitution for Congress “to oversee, let alone disrupt, ongoing state law criminal matters.”

In response, Jordan tweeted Tuesday: “First, they indict a president for no crime. Then they sue to block congressional oversight when we ask questions about the federal funds they say they used to do it.”

The Judiciary Committee recently issued a subpoena seeking testimony from Mark Pomerantz, the former prosecutor who previously oversaw the Trump investigation and sparred with Bragg over the direction of the probe before leaving the office last year. Pomerantz, who has declined to cooperate with the committee, is under subpoena to testify at a deposition on April 20 unless Vyskocil intervenes. The committee has also sought documents and testimony from the D.A.’s office, but Bragg has rejected those requests.

The committee is scheduled to hold a hearing in Manhattan on Monday on crime in New York City and what it alleges are Bragg’s “pro-crime, anti-victim” policies. The D.A.’s office, however, points to statistics showing that violent crime in Manhattan has dropped since Bragg took office in January 2022.

In response, Bragg said that if Jordan, who is from Ohio, “really cared about public safety,” he would travel to some of the major cities in his home state, where crime is reportedly higher than in New York.

Bragg is represented in the lawsuit by Theodore Boutrous, a well-known First Amendment lawyer who has also represented Trump’s estranged niece, Mary Trump, in legal clashes with her famous uncle.

Vyskocil previously made headlines when she dismissed a defamation lawsuit brought against Fox News host Tucker Carlson by former Playboy model Karen McDougal, who was paid $150,000 through the National Enquirer to keep quiet about an alleged sexual encounter with Trump. In on-air remarks, Carlson called the payoff “a classic case of extortion,” but Vyskocil ruled in 2020 that the conservative commentator was engaging in “rhetorical hyperbole and opinion commentary” and that he was not “stating actual facts.”

In his lawsuit, Bragg said he’s taking legal action “in response to an unprecedently brazen and unconstitutional attack by members of Congress on an ongoing New York State criminal prosecution and investigation of former President Donald J. Trump.”

Trump was indicted on March 30 with 34 felony countsof falsifying business records related to hush-money payments made during the 2016 campaign to bury allegations that he had extramarital sexual encounters. He has denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty at an arraignment last week in Manhattan.

Republicans have been railing against Bragg even before Trump’s indictment, with Jordan leading the cause by issuing a series of letters and subpoenas to individuals involved with the case. Pomerantz refused to voluntarily cooperate with the committee’s request last month at the instruction of Bragg’s office, citing the ongoing investigation.

Jordan sees Pomerantz and Carey Dunne, who were top deputies tasked with running the investigation on a day-to-day basis, as catalysts for Bragg’s decision to move ahead with the hush money case.

Bragg’s lawsuit sets up what is an already tenuous fight over the scope and limits of congressional oversight powers into new territory. House Republicans have argued that because the Manhattan case involves campaign finance and what prosecutors say was a conspiracy to undermine the integrity of the 2016 election, Congress has direct oversight.

Many expected that Jordan would subpoena Bragg by now, but it appears the forceful back-and-forth between the two elected officials has come to a head. Jordan’s committee has come hard at Bragg, but a court fight over a committee subpoena could impede its momentum and amplify criticism among Democrats that the panel is playing politics instead of addressing substantive issues.

Next Up In News
Walmart plan to shut 4 stores by Sunday leaves customers perplexed: ‘You came in and filled a void — now you’re taking it away’
Chicago holds the record for hosting the most political conventions — view the complete list
Think your marijuana case has been wiped off your record? You might want to check — and get some help
‘A game-changer’: Chicago City Council members, residents react to return of Democratic convention
Knudsen locks up full term in 43rd Ward as challenger Comer concedes week after runoff
To fight cancer, EPA wants sterilizer companies to reduce emissions
The Latest
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson greets supporters at the Chinatown Red Line Station the morning after he defeated Paul Vallas in the April 4 runoff mayoral election.
Columnists
As former mayor of New Orleans, I have some advice for Brandon Johnson on tackling crime
Marc Morial writes about his experience tackling gun violence quickly after his inauguration. His advice: Have a vision and a plan.
By Marc H. Morial
 
The Chatham Supercenter, Walmart Health center, and Walmart Academy, at 8431 S. Stewart Ave., is one of four Walmart locations that’ll be closing down by Sunday.
Chicago
Walmart plan to shut 4 stores by Sunday leaves customers perplexed: ‘You came in and filled a void — now you’re taking it away’
The Walmart Supercenter in Chatham is one of four in Chicago — including supermarkets in Kenwood, Little Village and Lake View — that the company announced Tuesday will close. The supermarket chain called the sites “unprofitable.”
By Michael Loria and Mariah Rush
 
Richard A. Chapman/Sun-Times (file)
2024 Democratic National Convention
Chicago holds the record for hosting the most political conventions — view the complete list
The city’s long history of hosting conventions began in 1860 with the nomination of Abraham Lincoln. This will be the 26th political convention held in Chicago.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Gov. J.B. Pritzker signs legislation aiming to strengthen “the most equity-centric adult-use cannabis law in the nation” during a press conference at Cabrini Green Legal Aid, Dec. 4, 2019.
Crime
Think your marijuana case has been wiped off your record? You might want to check — and get some help
State law and sweeping moves by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and State’s Attorney Kim Foxx cleared cannabis convictions off the books, but many cases have not been expunged.
By Andy Grimm
 
The United Center message board on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, declaring the arena as the site of the 2024 Democratic National Convention.
2024 Democratic National Convention
‘A game-changer’: Chicago City Council members, residents react to return of Democratic convention
The Democratic National Committee announced Tuesday morning that Chicago will host the 2024 convention next August. Chicago beat out New York and Atlanta.
By Catherine Odom and Mitchell Armentrout
 