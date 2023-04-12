The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Man dies in residential fire in New City

The man, whose was believed to be around 40 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A man died in a fire April 12, 2023 on the South Side.

Chicago Fire Department

A man died in a residential fire Wednesday afternoon in New City on the South Side.

Fire officials responded to the fire about 12:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Paulina Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The man, who was believed to be around 40, was found in the hallway of the home and pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said.

No further details were immediately available.

The Latest
Gov. J.B. Pritzker speaks in front of Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson Wednesday at a lakefront news conference celebrating Chicago’s selection as host for the 2024 Democratic National Convention
Elections
2024 Democratic Convention pitched as economic boon for ‘all of our communities, not just a select few’
The city’s $80 million bid package beat out rival proposals from Atlanta and New York City, capping more than a year of campaigning to bring the convention back to Chicago for the first time since 1996.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Desmon Yancy, pictured April 4, will be sworn is next month as alderperson of the 5th Ward on the South Side.
Elections
Concession in 5th Ward means City Council won’t break record for women members — but only tie it
The decision by Tina Hone to concede to Desmon Yancy means the City Council will see 18 women sworn in next month — an increase of three since 2019 that matches the city’s all-time high for representation by women set in 2007.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
merlin_107589888.jpg
Other Views
Illinois must now invest more in the state’s community health centers
With the state on better financial footing, the legislature could improve the lives of millions of Illinoisans by properly funding this resource.
By Ollie Idowu
 
Nikola Vucevic
Bulls
Veteran big man Nikola Vucevic talks free agency and Bulls future
The veteran center is very good at compartmentalizing basketball from business, and while he continued giving very few clues about what will happen this offseason, he reiterated that he does know his value to a team ... no matter which one it is.
By Joe Cowley
 
FILE - Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen speaks to reporters after a second day of testimony before a grand jury investigating hush money payments he arranged and made on the former president’s behalf on March 15, 2023, in New York. Former President Donald Trump sued the key witness in his criminal case on Wednesday, April 12, accusing Cohen of “vast reputational harm” for talking publicly about the hush-money payments at the heart of the case.
Nation/World
Trump sues ex-lawyer Michael Cohen, key witness in criminal case
The former president seeks more than $500 million from his former fixer, who Trump alleges violated a confidentiality agreement and caused ‘reputational harm.’
By Larry Neumeister | Associated Press and Michael Sisak | Associated Press
 