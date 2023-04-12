Man dies in residential fire in New City

A man died in a residential fire Wednesday afternoon in New City on the South Side.
Fire officials responded to the fire about 12:20 p.m. in the 4600 block of South Paulina Street, according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The man, who was believed to be around 40, was found in the hallway of the home and pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said.
No further details were immediately available.
2024 Democratic Convention pitched as economic boon for ‘all of our communities, not just a select few’
Fake active shooter threats reported at dozen schools across Illinois, including Whitney Young High School
The Latest
2024 Democratic Convention pitched as economic boon for ‘all of our communities, not just a select few’
The city’s $80 million bid package beat out rival proposals from Atlanta and New York City, capping more than a year of campaigning to bring the convention back to Chicago for the first time since 1996.
The decision by Tina Hone to concede to Desmon Yancy means the City Council will see 18 women sworn in next month — an increase of three since 2019 that matches the city’s all-time high for representation by women set in 2007.
With the state on better financial footing, the legislature could improve the lives of millions of Illinoisans by properly funding this resource.
The veteran center is very good at compartmentalizing basketball from business, and while he continued giving very few clues about what will happen this offseason, he reiterated that he does know his value to a team ... no matter which one it is.
The former president seeks more than $500 million from his former fixer, who Trump alleges violated a confidentiality agreement and caused ‘reputational harm.’