The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 15, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Sorry, we can’t we hang out with you, because we don’t want to

Neighbors keep extending invitations, even though it’s clear the two couples have nothing to talk about.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Sorry, we can’t we hang out with you, because we don’t want to
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: A couple moved next door several years ago. My wife and I were welcoming and did some socializing with them (dinners, festivals, parties). We soon realized that we have little in common with them. When we’re together, the conversation is so difficult it is exhausting. They are nice people, but we no longer enjoy doing things with them.

The problem is, how do we make this clear to them? We have declined numerous invitations and offers to spend time together, but they are persistent. They have many other friends and contacts, so loneliness isn’t the issue. How can we get the message across without being rude? We are running out of excuses. — OUT OF EXCUSES IN THE SOUTH

DEAR OUT OF EXCUSES: There is no polite way to tell people you don’t enjoy being with them. However, folks today have compelling obligations, full schedules; they develop new interests and juggle busy social lives. This is a fact of life. Because these neighbors have many other friends and contacts, they will find a way to fill their time if you continue being “busy.”

DEAR ABBY: I am 20 years old and dating a Marine. I work at a hospital, and I also have a part-time job. I recently rented an apartment near where my boyfriend is staying, and I’m busting my butt to be independent. My boyfriend struggles because he’s got a lot going on as well and doesn’t earn that much money. I’m the breadwinner right now and, honestly, I’m just tired. I work way too hard, and I’m really stressed. Life is hard, and I genuinely feel like I can’t catch a break. Any advice? — OVERWHELMED IN VIRGINIA

DEAR OVERWHELMED: This is the life you have chosen, and you are doing all you can. Carrying so much stress is bad for your emotional and physical health. Your boyfriend may not be making much money now, but he isn’t broke. It may be time to step back and review your finances and his, and whether you should continue to be the breadwinner. Things may get easier as your boyfriend gains rank and more seniority in the military.

DEAR ABBY: Whenever I see strangers, especially my age — in their 30s — toss gum wrappers and food and beverage containers on the ground, I have conflicted feelings. I want to approach them and say something like, “Did you just throw that on the ground? Is that how you were raised — to expect others to pick up after you?” Then I imagine the dirty looks I would get, or worse, and it escalating into an argument.

I care about the environment and the community I live in. It saddens me that people don’t have similar respect or concern about the future of the environment. Do you have any ideas on how to succinctly tell people to stop littering without it appearing as if I am telling them off? — CARING CITIZEN IN NEW JERSEY

DEAR CARING CITIZEN: That some individuals have so little respect for the environment and their neighbors is disappointing. If you carry out your fantasy, it will almost certainly spark an angry and defensive reaction. If it would give you some sense of satisfaction, consider picking up the litter yourself.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

To order “How to Write Letters for All Occasions,” send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby — Letter Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Husband’s mother prefers I not speak to her or her family
Dear Abby: I’ve rekindled love with an old flame, but she’s married
Dear Abby: Covering losses of gambling addict hurts our finances
Dear Abby: Do I have to be nice to my unfaithful dad’s new partner?
Dear Abby: I hope my sister doesn’t pass along her lying habit to her children
Dear Abby: My ex, host of our daughter’s engagement party, forbids my longtime girlfriend from attending
The Latest
Heather Mack in January 2015.
Crime
Feds reveal Heather Mack texts in ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ killing of her Oak Park mom at Bali resort: ‘Im sneaky … Im smart … and I watch’
The newly released messages between the Chicago area resident and her boyfriend come as she faces trial July 31, accused of plotting to kill her mother, whose body was found in a suitcase at a posh resort in 2014.
By Jon Seidel
 
LSU defensive tackle Jaquelin Roy (99) is “one of the most underrateed players in this draft,” according to ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper, Jr.
Sports Saturday
Bears GM Ryan Poles needs to swing a big stick in the second round of draft
Still with major needs at offensive tackle, defensive end and 3-technique after the initial waves of free agency, Poles likely will need to parlay picks No. 53, 61 and 64 into two or three starters or immediate contributors for a needed boost in 2023.
By Mark Potash
 
This unicorn, titled “Light Tunnel Flyer,” from the installation “Funtime Unicorn” by artist Derrick Adams is one of several that now greets visitors to Navy Pier.
Take a walking tour of free art popping up around the Loop
Pegged to EXPO Chicago, we put together a walking tour of four exhibitions for anyone near the Loop in the coming weeks. Each is free.
By Samantha Callender | WBEZ
 
Max Verstappen
Sports Saturday
Veteran oddsman Michael ‘Roxy’ Roxborough’s formula for Formula 1
Bet on it: Las Vegas bookmaker loves to play the favorites, disdains the underdogs.
By Rob Miech
 
President Joe Biden is greeted by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, (left), and U.S. Ambassador to the United Kingdom Jane Hartley, center, as he steps off Air Force One at Belfast International Airport on April 11. At right is United States Special Envoy for Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy III.
Columnists
Video of Biden was called diplomatic gaffe, but it was really just viral Twitter trash
I almost fell for the viral video that falsely shows President Joe Biden walk away from British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak without addressing him. Too many of us are getting duped on social media.
By Rummana Hussain
 