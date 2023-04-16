The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Weather News Chicago

Say it ain’t snow! Slushy mix expected just in time for Monday morning’s commute

Slushy accumulations of less than one inch are expected in Chicago overnight Sunday as spring-like weather returns for a few days before it warms up again.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Say it ain’t snow! Slushy mix expected just in time for Monday morning’s commute
A person walks on West Randolph Street in the Loop as snow falls Monday morning across the Chicago area.

The summer-like weekend gives way to traditional spring weather Sunday and Monday, as snow is expected to fall in Chicago into the Monday morning commute.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times (file)

Don’t put away those winter coats just yet.

After summerlike temperatures over the last two days, snow is on the horizon for Sunday night and into Monday morning, the National Weather Service says.

Rain will change to wet snow by the early evening and then transition to all snow as temperatures fall into the low 30s Sunday night, NWS said.

The rain and snow mix is expected to continue into the Monday morning commute.

Slushy accumulations of less than an inch are expected in Chicago, and the northwest suburbs could see 1 to 3 inches, NWS said.

In addition to the snow and cold temperatures, wind gusts greater than 40 mph will blow through the area, NWS said. Temps will fall into the high 20s Monday night. 

Tuesday will be warmer, with temps in the 50s during the day and into the 30s at night. The warming trend continues into Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures climbing to the 70s. But there’s a chance some rain will accompany the warm weather on both days.

Friday should be dry, with temperatures settling in the 50s.

Next Up In News
2 teens shot and wounded, 15 arrested in downtown melee
SWAT team responds to fatal shooting in Garfield Park
South Side residents upset by Walmart closure, community group fills the gap by handing out free food
Man fatally shot in Riverdale
Off-duty Chicago police officer dies by apparent suicide in Chicago Lawn District
Man killed, another wounded in Austin shooting
The Latest
Pedestrians cross the street on the corner of E Washington St and N Michigan Ave where hundreds of teens gathered Saturday night causing damage vehicles. | Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times
Crime
2 teens shot and wounded, 15 arrested in downtown melee
The teens were in a large, unruly crowd fighting and dancing on cars when shots were fired about 9 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of East Washington Street.
By Cindy HernandezViolet Miller, and 2 more
 
Filephoto.png
News
SWAT team responds to fatal shooting in Garfield Park
A 20-year-old man was shot in the face in the 3800 block of West Arthington Street, police said. Four people involved in the attack fled into a building and are being sought.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
Guard Zach LaVine gives final thoughts on Bulls’ season
LaVine says roster needs some tweaking, but he and teammate DeMar DeRozan agree their partnership hasn’t even scratched the surface of how good it can be.
By Joe Cowley
 
merlin_112770678.jpg
News
South Side residents upset by Walmart closure, community group fills the gap by handing out free food
Sunday marked the last day for Chicago-area Walmart locations in Little Village, Kenwood, Lakeview and Chatham— where residents shopped among ‘ghostly’ aisles. My Block My Hood My City hands out food in the parking lot.
By Violet Miller
 
1250756199.jpg
Cubs
Former Cub Jason Heyward harnessing power in early Dodgers tenure
In his first game against the Cubs since they released him, Heyward came close to hitting his fourth home run of the season, but he was robbed by Cody Bellinger.
By Maddie Lee
 