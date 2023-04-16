Say it ain’t snow! Slushy mix expected just in time for Monday morning’s commute

Don’t put away those winter coats just yet.

After summerlike temperatures over the last two days, snow is on the horizon for Sunday night and into Monday morning, the National Weather Service says.

Rain will change to wet snow by the early evening and then transition to all snow as temperatures fall into the low 30s Sunday night, NWS said.

The rain and snow mix is expected to continue into the Monday morning commute.

Slushy accumulations of less than an inch are expected in Chicago, and the northwest suburbs could see 1 to 3 inches, NWS said.

In addition to the snow and cold temperatures, wind gusts greater than 40 mph will blow through the area, NWS said. Temps will fall into the high 20s Monday night.

Tuesday will be warmer, with temps in the 50s during the day and into the 30s at night. The warming trend continues into Wednesday and Thursday, with temperatures climbing to the 70s. But there’s a chance some rain will accompany the warm weather on both days.

Friday should be dry, with temperatures settling in the 50s.

