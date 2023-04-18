White Sox manager on beleaguered bullpen: “I believe in these guys”

The White Sox’ bullpen owned a staggering 7.57 ERA and .308 batting average against going into the team’s doubleheader against the Phillies Tuesday, an alarming number for a unit that only a year ago touted itself among the best in baseball.

The above numbers both rank last in the majors.

Granted, closer Liam Hendriks, a two-time American League Reliever of the Year, is not part of the pen as he fights his battle with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. And left-hander Garrett Crochet isn’t expected to be part of the bullpen till next month as he works his way back from Tommy John Surgery. Hendriks could be back, too.

That said, the holdovers expected to hold down the fort while they’re away have dropped the ball in the first 16 games, a big reason why the Sox are off to a disappointing 6-10 start.

Jake Diekman (10.25), Joe Kelly (10.13), Aaron Bummer (8.44) Reynaldo Lopez (7.36) and Kendall Graveman (6.35) own the biggest earned run averages. Sox relievers’ 39 walks are the third most in baseball, with Diekman contributing seven and Bummer, Lopez and Graveman five each to the pile, none of them in more than Lopez’ 7 1⁄ 3 innings.

Manager Pedro Grifol stood behind his guys Tuesday morning.

“I believe in these guys,” Grifol said.

“Sometimes this game can get tough, and I think that our guys are really good. And they have been good. And sometimes it just takes maybe me or somebody else to tell them, ‘You know, you are really good.’ Just go out there and have some fun.’ These guys are going to figure this thing out quick.”

Now would be a good time for a team that hasn’t won a series.

Pitching is about dealing with adversity and veterans like Kendall Gravemen, Joe Kelly, Jake Diekman have handled it before.

“They are going to continue to battle through it and we’ll be sitting here in a few weeks from now saying how these guys have made adjustments,” Grifol said.

The Sox’ bullpen hasn’t come cheap. The front office invested $17 million over 2022 and ‘23 for Kelly and $24 million for Graveman over the 2022-24 seasons. Last season, Diekman was acquired in a trade and is getting paid $3.5 million this season.

Hendriks is in the third year of a three-year, $54 million contract. The club holds a $15 million option for 2024.

Moncada update

Yoan Moncada is eligible to come off the injured list Friday but the way Grifol talked Tuesday, it doesn’t seem like a sure thing. Moncada landed on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 11 with lower back soreness.

“Not sure how close he is to getting back,” Grifol said. “When he does come back I want him to be feeling good, not at 80 percent. There is still a lot of season left. I want him to get rid of this thing and give us his best.”

Kelly, Anderson updates

Joe Kelly, who strained a groin muscle running on the field during the bench-clearing dustup in Pittsburgh April 9, threw a bullpen Monday. Kelly would be eligible to return from the IL Monday in Toronto.

“He’ll throw some bullpens and then he’ll get into throw some lives and then we’ll make a decision on that,” Grifol said. “Joe Kelly is feeling pretty good.”

Shortstop Tim Anderson (sprained left knee) is “progressing,” Grifol said, and did some light jogging and work Monday.

“He’s feeling pretty good,” said Grifol, who remains hopeful that Anderson’s history of fast healing continues. “He’s on schedule to come back in the time they gave you [two to four weeks].”

Anderson landed on the 10-day IL last Tuesday.

This and that

Right-hander Nick Padilla was called up from from Triple-A Charlotte to serve as the 27th player for the doubleheader. Padilla has allowed one earned run over 7 1⁄ 3 innings with seven walks and nine strikeouts. He had appeared in one major league game with the Cubs last season.

*Infielder/outfielder Nick Solak, claimed off waivers by the Sox from the Marinerss Friday but designated for assignment two days later, was claimed by the Braves.