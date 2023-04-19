The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
5 teens hospitalized after taking edibles at Uptown high school

One teen was in serious-to-critical condition, and four others were in fair-to-serious condition at Uplift Community High School, authorities said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Five teens were hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after taking edibles at an Uptown high school on the North Side.

About 2:20 p.m., paramedics responded to Uplift Community High School at 900 W. Wilson Ave. for five students who ingested gummies from a dispensary, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Three girls and two boys, between 14 and 16, were taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital and Lurie Children’s Hospital, the fire department said.

One teen was in serious-to-critical condition, and four others were in fair-to-serious condition, officials said.

The teens were all expected to recover.

