Thursday, April 20, 2023
Vote for gun regulation like your child’s life depends on it. In America, it does.

Every parent in America must face reality: It could be your child ringing the wrong doorbell next. Or driving down the wrong driveway. Or approaching the wrong car at the grocery store.

People gather at an April 18 rally to support Ralph Yarl in Kansas City, Mo. Yarl, a Black teen, was shot last week by an 84-year-old white homeowner when he mistakenly went to the wrong address.

Charlie Riedel/AP

The lives of the innocent teenagers who were shot by gun owners for driving down the wrong driveway, going to the wrong car at the grocery store or ringing someone’s doorbell are the most recent unforgivable sacrifices demanded by the GOP and offered upon the altar of the gun.

No one can credibly claim to be shocked by these tragic incidents. Guns are the leading cause of death for children in our country.

This is true for only one reason: Because the GOP is willing to let innocent children and teens continue to die in exchange for the money from gun manufacturers. Innocent children and teens will keep being shot and killed until the GOP and its ghouls on the Supreme Court are rendered irrelevant by voters and Democrats.

So what can decent Americans do? Vote and organize for Democrats who support gun regulation like your child’s life depends on it. Because it does in an America awash in GOP guns.

Barry Owen, Lakeview

Save high school boys gymnastics

I am writing to draw attention to the possibility that the Illinois High School Association will cut boys gymnastics after this season. As a gymnast for the last 15 years, I can attest to the merits of the sport, and there are ways to save it.

Gymnastics promotes everything that is important in sports — individual hard work and accountability, team spirit and the ultimate conditioning of the body. Strength, flexibility and all those flips and twists make gymnastics an incredible sport that kids love.

The main reason IHSA has the boy’s program on the chopping block is because of the low number of schools that currently sponsor teams. However, IHSA scheduling created the problem, as the spring season is in direct conflict with club gymnastics. Many club athletes therefore opt out of high school teams, losing connection to their school and community.

This year, I qualified for the USAG National meet. Nationals is the premier club event, where many of us hope to be noticed by college programs. It happens to be the exact same day as the IHSA state meet, forcing our state’s best gymnasts to choose between college dreams and participating on their high school team.

I have chosen to compete for Hersey, but I can’t blame my fellow athletes who want their chance to earn a spot on a college team. If switching the season is too difficult, it would be enough to change the weekend of the state meet.

Come to our state meet May 12-13 at Hoffman Estates High School. Visit savehsgymnastics.com to learn more. If you were or are a gymnast, consider filling out a testimonial there. The IHSA votes this June on whether to continue the program or not. I hope it’s not too late to save it.

Nate Mabry, Prospect Heights

