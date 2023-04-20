Gunman fires at woman as she leaves bus on Southeast Side, missing her but hitting bus

A gunman fired at a woman as she got off a CTA bus on the Southeast Side Wednesday night, missing her but hitting the bus.

No injuries were reported in the shooting, which occurred around 9:40 p.m. in the 700 block of East 131st Street in the Hegewisch neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The woman told detectives she was on the bus when she saw a “known offender” standing on the sidewalk. He fired several times at her she left the bus, police said. Several bullets hit the bus.

No one was in custody.

