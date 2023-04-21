The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 21, 2023
Four Lions players among five suspended in NFL gambling probe

Receiver Jameson Williams, the Alabama speedster drafted in Round 1 by the Lions last year, and teammate Stanley Berryhill were each suspended six games.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Lions receiver Jameson Williams runs the ball against the Bears.

Lions receiver Jameson Williams was suspended six games for betting inside an NFL facility on non-NFL games.

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The NFL suspended four Lions — including their first-round pick from last year — and one Commanders player as part of a wide-ranging gambling crackdown.

The Lions’ Quintez Cephus and C.J. Moore, along with the Commanders’ Shaka Toney, were suspended through at least the end of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games last year, the league said Friday. Their return is subject to petition.

The Lions immediately cut Cephus and Moore.

Receiver Jameson Williams, the Alabama speedster drafted in Round 1 by the Lions last year, and teammate Stanley Berryhill were each suspended six games for betting inside an NFL facility on non-NFL games. They can practice in the offseason and preseason, and are eligible to play in preseason games.

Williams played in six games last season after returning from a torn ACL suffered at the end of his college career, catching only one pass for 41 yards and, against the Bears, running once for 40 yards. He’s considered an integral part of the Lions’ future.

Lions executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes said in a statement that the players “exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules.”

The NFL’s gambling policy prohibits anyone in the NFL — including players, coaches and staffers — from gambling in any practice facility or league venue. The league claimed Friday that it found no inside information was used in any of the players’ bets.

