The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
Lawndale Austin Business

Black-owned cafe opening West Side locations: ‘An investment in peace’

Momentum Coffee is a cafe and co-working space with locations downtown and on the South Side. It recently opened a new cafe in North Lawndale. Another will open soon in Austin.

By  Michael Loria
   
SHARE Black-owned cafe opening West Side locations: ‘An investment in peace’
Co-founders Nikki Bravo and Tracy Powell pose for a portrait at their Momentum Coffee shop on Ogden Avenue in North Lawndale near Douglas Park.

Co-founders Nikki Bravo and Tracy Powell at their Momentum Coffee shop on Ogden Avenue in North Lawndale, near Douglas Park. It is their fourth Momentum location.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Decorated with a large mural featuring titans of Black cinema, Momentum Coffee in North Lawndale doesn’t look like most cafes.

The beans from a local Black roaster and actress Pam Grier looking down from a mural on the wall are a MacGuffin for what the Black-owned coffee shop is really about.

“Our mission has always been to create spaces in underutilized communities,” said Tracy Powell, who owns the cafe with his spouse Nikki Bravo.

The North Lawndale cafe, on Ogden Avenue across from the Sinai Medical Center, is their fourth and the first on the West Side. The others are in the South Loop, Englewood and downtown.

It’s a needed oasis in the West Side neighborhood, an area with few bars, restaurants or other cafes.

A mural by artist Cujodah of Black cinema and entertainment icons is at Momentum Coffee on Ogden Avenue in North Lawndale.

A mural by artist Cujodah of Black cinema and entertainment icons is on a wall at Momentum Coffee on Ogden Avenue in North Lawndale.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The menu includes espresso drinks, teas, smoothies and sandwiches. The cafe also sells equipment for making coffee at home. The decor was inspired by its proximity to Cinespace Chicago Film Studios and the predominantly Black neighborhood. It opened in late February.

Powell hopes it can become a buzzy cafe, but for him, a cup of joe is just a way to welcome folks to the place.

“Once you get in the door, then you can see what kind of stuff we have going on,” Powell said.

For Powell, the idea is to create a space where community can form and for community programs, including the adult entrepreneurship programs and youth technology education classes hosted by Powell and Bravo’s nonprofit, Ignite Technology and Innovation.

So far, they’ve hosted only programs associated with the hospital but expect to branch out.

Powell and Bravo opened the first Momentum in South Loop in 2019, where from the beginning the idea has been to create community space.

The idea came after Powell launched a co-working space in 2017 — The Blue Lacuna in Pilsen — and found many of those using the space would leave to get coffee and wind up continuing to work at whatever cafe they went to. That space shuttered during the pandemic.

“You can’t really have a co-working space without coffee, so how about we flip it?” Powell thought.

Momentum Coffee co-founders Nikki Bravo and Tracy Powell at their cafe on Ogden Avenue in North Lawndale.

Momentum Coffee co-founders Nikki Bravo and Tracy Powell at their cafe on Ogden Avenue in North Lawndale, their fourth Momentum location. The couple said they began opening the cafes as a way to promote community in underserved neighborhoods.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

The North Lawndale cafe is an anchor tenant of Ogden Commons, an effort to revitalize the neighborhood. That plan, announced in 2018, includes around 120,000 square feet of commercial space and about 300 residential units on two former Chicago Housing Authority sites.

The cafe sits inside Ogden Commons’ first phase — a 30,000-square-foot commercial building completed last year.

The first apartment building won’t be done until spring 2024, and another commercial tenant at the building — Ja’ Grill — has already closed. But Momentum is brewing, with a steady stream of customers from the hospital.

“The grill didn’t last long,” said Tyrie Chambliss, the main barista at the cafe.

Chambliss, a West Side native, cut her teeth as a barista at Starbucks. Now, the Black 27-year-old helms a cafe that celebrates Black icons. On the TV, selections of Black cinema play from the Criterion Channel, though sometimes Chambliss puts on old episodes of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Chambliss said she was nervous about taking such a prominent position but has settled into it.

“It gave me some courage,” she said. “It makes me feel like I have a lot more responsibility.”

The inside of Momentum Coffee on Ogden Avenue in North Lawndale.

The decor inside Momentum Coffee in North Lawndale, near Cinespace Chicago Film Studios, mostly celebrates Black cinema, though a temporary exhibition of photographs of Black entertainers performing at Chicago venues has been up recently.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

She hopes she can move to Powell and Bravo’s next cafe, set to open soon in Austin, where she lives.

That cafe will be inside the new BUILD Chicago center that opened in March at Harrison Street and Laramie Avenue.

Leaders from BUILD say the 57,000-square-foot center is about creating community space, and a good roast is essential to the plan.

“We knew we had to have a cafe,” said Bradly Johnson, BUILD’s chief community officer. “We intended for our facility to be a gathering space for the community, and we believed that’s one of the things we lacked and we could use — a good place for people to gather to meet to talk.”

Johnson, 53, grew up in the area and said it had nothing like the cafe back then. That lack of neighborhood amenities prompted him to want to leave as soon as he could.

He hopes the cafe — “Black-owned and run by somebody that looks like you” — can be the start of that change.

“That tells you it’s attainable and something you can do, too,” he said. “It’s an investment in peace.”

Michael Loria is a staff reporter at the Chicago Sun-Times via Report for America, a not-for-profit journalism program that aims to bolster the paper’s coverage of communities on the South Side and West Side.

Related

Next Up In News
Chicago police oversight agency releases video of cop striking man at Midway Airport
Lightfoot touts benefits of CHA land deal with Chicago Fire at groundbreaking for team’s West Side training facility
Rosati’s Pizza ordered to pay $250,000 in back pay and damages to employees
Cook County judges and court employees told to start returning to work in person
Documentary series about Chicago’s West Side planned
Apple to avoid the cobalt blues
The Latest
Justin Fields
Bears
Bears are cooking with quality plans
Team’s trajectory is on the rise, and for once, the fans are along for the ride
By Laurence W. Holmes
 
CPD_star.jpeg
Crime
Chicago police oversight agency releases video of cop striking man at Midway Airport
A Southwest Airlines employee had told the officer that a man was “drinking alcohol and disturbing passengers” near a baggage carousel.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A rendering of the Chicago Fire’s training center being built on the Near West Side.
City Hall
Lightfoot touts benefits of CHA land deal with Chicago Fire at groundbreaking for team’s West Side training facility
Money the soccer team pays in rent to the CHA will go toward CHA projects. “I’d like to make one point crystal clear: CHA will fulfill our commitment to developing new housing in this area,” said CHA CEO Tracey Scott.
By Fran Spielman
 
A judge’s gavel
News
Rosati’s Pizza ordered to pay $250,000 in back pay and damages to employees
A judge ordered the company to make the payments to 35 employees in Illinois and Indiana who worked at five franchises from May 2019 to June 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
News
Cook County judges and court employees told to start returning to work in person
The order by Judge Timothy Evans requires employees to be at their “regularly assigned workspace” for 70% of their pay period beginning May 14. By June 4, no remote work will be permitted.
By Sophie Sherry
 