Cook County corrections officer charged with fatally shooting man outside Niles nightclub

A Cook County corrections officer has been charged with fatally shooting a man outside of a nightclub in Niles over the weekend.

Alan J. Kettina, 25, shot Mark Ashbar, 22, just after 1 a.m. Sunday during a dispute that escalated in the parking lot of the Miraj Nightclub at 8801 N. Milwaukee Ave., Niles police said. The pair had known each other.

Ashbar suffered at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a hospital where he later died, police said.

Kettina was taken into custody at the scene and was charged with first-degree murder, police said.

Kettina was hired as a Cook County corrections officer in November 2021 and was de-deputized Sunday following the incident, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

He was scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

