The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Cook County judges and court employees told to start returning to work in person

The order by Judge Timothy Evans requires employees to be at their “regularly assigned workspace” for 70% of their pay period beginning May 14. By June 4, no remote work will be permitted.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
SHARE Cook County judges and court employees told to start returning to work in person
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse.

Sun-Times file

The Cook County chief judge has ordered all judges and court employees to return to work in person beginning next month.

The order by Judge Timothy Evans, signed last Friday, requires employees to be at their “regularly assigned workspace” for 70% of their pay period beginning May 14 — three days after the national health emergency declaration is set to end.

By June 4, no remote work will be permitted, according to the order. There are about 2,600 employees and 400 judges who will be affected by the order.

Masks will be optional in court facilities beginning May 1.

Evans said he has launched a committee to study the possibility of returning to part-time remote work at some point in the future.

Court operations were gradually moved online in the spring of 2020 as the pandemic hit. Court proceedings have been conducted by videoconference and live-streamed on the court’s YouTube page.

Evans’ office has not announced any changes to the live-stream service.

Next Up In News
Chicago police oversight agency releases video of cop striking man at Midway Airport
Lightfoot touts benefits of CHA land deal with Chicago Fire at groundbreaking for team’s West Side training facility
Rosati’s Pizza ordered to pay $250,000 in back pay and damages to employees
Documentary series about Chicago’s West Side planned
Apple to avoid the cobalt blues
Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx won’t seek reelection
The Latest
Justin Fields
Bears
Bears are cooking with quality plans
Team’s trajectory is on the rise, and for once, the fans are along for the ride
By Laurence W. Holmes
 
CPD_star.jpeg
Crime
Chicago police oversight agency releases video of cop striking man at Midway Airport
A Southwest Airlines employee had told the officer that a man was “drinking alcohol and disturbing passengers” near a baggage carousel.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A rendering of the Chicago Fire’s training center being built on the Near West Side.
City Hall
Lightfoot touts benefits of CHA land deal with Chicago Fire at groundbreaking for team’s West Side training facility
Money the soccer team pays in rent to the CHA will go toward CHA projects. “I’d like to make one point crystal clear: CHA will fulfill our commitment to developing new housing in this area,” said CHA CEO Tracey Scott.
By Fran Spielman
 
A judge’s gavel
News
Rosati’s Pizza ordered to pay $250,000 in back pay and damages to employees
A judge ordered the company to make the payments to 35 employees in Illinois and Indiana who worked at five franchises from May 2019 to June 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A family photo featuring, from left to right: Dee Wilson, Johnny “Big John” Wilson, Pearl Wright, Mary Lee Wilson and another friend of the group.&nbsp;
Chicago
Documentary series about Chicago’s West Side planned
Filmmaker Deontay Wilson, a native of North Lawndale, will screen “Westside Stories: Paradise Lost” on Thursday in Austin. It is the first in a series about the West Side.
By Michael Loria
 