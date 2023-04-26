Woman dies in Roseland house fire

A woman died in a house fire Wednesday morning in the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.
Emergency crews responded to the 300 block of West 108th Street just after 6:40 a.m., according to Chicago fire officials.
The woman, 54, was found in a bedroom near the front door on the first floor, Battalion Chief Barry Temple told reporters at the scene.
A tenant living on the second floor was able to evacuate thanks to a working smoke detector, Temple said.
The tenant called 9-1-1 and the fire was put out within five minutes of crews arriving on the scene, according to Temple.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Federal safety agency investigating explosion at Lemont refinery that killed a man and injured another person
The Latest
Chicago mail carriers are being robbed at an alarming rate, and Postal Service must do more to protect them
Fear of becoming a victim no doubt has all mail carriers in the Chicago area looking over their shoulders. Sen. Dick Durbin and other lawmakers are demanding more action.
Three stories of young anglers in mid-April with successes that bodes well for the future of the outdoors and fishing around Chicago.
The drink became known as “church basement coffee,” because it was typically served at Swedish churches in the Midwest.
Federal safety agency investigating explosion at Lemont refinery that killed a man and injured another person
An asphalt tank exploded at the refinery in the 12000 block of South New Avenue about 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Will County sheriff’s office.
The woman, 25, was parking her Chevy Malibu in the 1100 block of West Wrightwood Avenue around 9:10 p.m. Tuesday when five people got out of a black SUV and forced her out of her car, police said.