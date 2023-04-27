Dining Out? Kentucky Derby watch parties, Cinco de Mayo offerings at area eateries

Blüm Day & Nightlife Kentucky Derby Party:

Blüm Day & Nightlife, 316 W. Erie St., hosts a Kentucky Derby watch party, 3-6 p.m. May 6. Tickets range from $8-$288. Must be 21 and over. Visit: blumnight&night.com

Chicago Latino Spirits Cinco de Mayo Festival:

Chicago Latino Spirits Cinco de Mayo, 8 p.m. May 6, Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N. Kedzie Blvd. The event features a VIP Spirits Session 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($85-95); Top Shelf Ticket VIP Spirits Session, 1-3 p.m. ($85-$95); and Mixer Ticket ($55-$65). Must be 21 and over. Visit: latinospiritsfestival.com

Brownstone Tavern & Grill Derby day all you can eat crawfish boil:

Brownestone Tavern & Grill, 3937 N. Lincoln Ave, serves up a crawfish boil with sides and fixins. Available 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Or, until it is gone. May 6; $45. Seating is first come, first served. Visit brownestonetavern

Passport Bar Room Cinco de Mayo:

Passport Bar Room, 1601 W. Grand Ave., “From Chicago to Oaxaca” Cinco de Mayo event, 8 p.m. May 5. Must be 21 and over. Visit: passportbarroom.com

The River Kitchen Bar Derby event:

The River Kitchen Bar, 2909 N. Sheffield Ave. 3-6 p.m. May 6. Tickets range from $8 (Single ticket) up to $400 (40 ticket package). Must be 21 and over. Visit: theriverchicago.com

Utopian Tailgate Derby event:

Utopian Tailgate, 1608 N. Wells St., Kentucky Derby watch party event, 3-6 p.m. May 6. Tickets range from $8 for the first 100 guests. Special packages available, $48-96. Must be 21 and over. Visit: eventbrite.com.

Radio Room Cinco de Mayo Celebration:

Radio Room, 400 N. State. It’s Cinco de Mayo time all day starting at 11:30 a.m May 5. Specials include: $40 “bottomless margaritas” (2-hour time limit); $4 mix-and-match fish, beef barbacoa, chicken or taco of the week tacos; a $65 “taco tower” featuring a dozen 12 tacos (any style), chips and guacamole; $50 “margarita towers” (serves 5-6; ask yserver about tequila upgrades) and more. Reserve a table. Visit radioroomusa.com

Michael Jordan’s Steak House Chicago:

The restaurant at 505 N. Michigan is celebrating Cindo de Mayo with a special menu item: a Mexican Burger featuring a pico de gallo patty mix, queso fresco and avocado. It’s easily paired with a Cincoro margarita or a margarita flight (check out the full menu offerings). Visit michaeljordansteakhouse.com.