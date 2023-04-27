The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 27, 2023
Food and Restaurants

Dining Out? Kentucky Derby watch parties, Cinco de Mayo offerings at area eateries

Your ultimate guide to eating out in Chicago. Highlights of the area eateries’ openings, new menus and special events and more.

By  Denise I. O’Neal
   
The Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs concludes on May 7, 2022, in Louisville, Kentucky. Chicago-area eateries are hosting a variety of watch party/special menu offerings for this year’s race on May 6.&nbsp;

Blüm Day & Nightlife Kentucky Derby Party:

Blüm Day & Nightlife, 316 W. Erie St., hosts a Kentucky Derby watch party, 3-6 p.m. May 6. Tickets range from $8-$288. Must be 21 and over. Visit: blumnight&night.com

Chicago Latino Spirits Cinco de Mayo Festival:

Chicago Latino Spirits Cinco de Mayo, 8 p.m. May 6, Logan Square Auditorium, 2539 N. Kedzie Blvd. The event features a VIP Spirits Session 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ($85-95); Top Shelf Ticket VIP Spirits Session, 1-3 p.m. ($85-$95); and Mixer Ticket ($55-$65). Must be 21 and over. Visit: latinospiritsfestival.com 

Brownstone Tavern & Grill Derby day all you can eat crawfish boil:

Brownestone Tavern & Grill, 3937 N. Lincoln Ave, serves up a crawfish boil with sides and fixins. Available 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Or, until it is gone. May 6; $45. Seating is first come, first served. Visit brownestonetavern

Passport Bar Room Cinco de Mayo:

Passport Bar Room, 1601 W. Grand Ave., “From Chicago to Oaxaca” Cinco de Mayo event, 8 p.m. May 5. Must be 21 and over. Visit: passportbarroom.com

The River Kitchen Bar Derby event:

The River Kitchen Bar, 2909 N. Sheffield Ave. 3-6 p.m. May 6. Tickets range from $8 (Single ticket) up to $400 (40 ticket package). Must be 21 and over. Visit: theriverchicago.com

Utopian Tailgate Derby event:

Utopian Tailgate, 1608 N. Wells St., Kentucky Derby watch party event, 3-6 p.m. May 6. Tickets range from $8 for the first 100 guests. Special packages available, $48-96. Must be 21 and over. Visit: eventbrite.com.

Radio Room Cinco de Mayo Celebration:

Radio Room, 400 N. State. It’s Cinco de Mayo time all day starting at 11:30 a.m May 5. Specials include: $40 “bottomless margaritas” (2-hour time limit); $4 mix-and-match fish, beef barbacoa, chicken or taco of the week tacos; a $65 “taco tower” featuring a dozen 12 tacos (any style), chips and guacamole; $50 “margarita towers” (serves 5-6; ask yserver about tequila upgrades) and more. Reserve a table. Visit radioroomusa.com

Michael Jordan’s Steak House Chicago:

The restaurant at 505 N. Michigan is celebrating Cindo de Mayo with a special menu item: a Mexican Burger featuring a pico de gallo patty mix, queso fresco and avocado. It’s easily paired with a Cincoro margarita or a margarita flight (check out the full menu offerings). Visit michaeljordansteakhouse.com.

