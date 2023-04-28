Man and woman shot to death in restaurant in southwest suburban Burbank

A man and a woman were shot to death inside a restaurant in southwest suburban Burbank Thursday night.

Police were called to Frank’s Chicago Shrimp House in the 6500 block of West 79th Street around 6:30 p.m. and found the woman on the floor. Police said officers rendered aid but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was also found on the floor and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.

Police released no other details and no one was reported in custody.

