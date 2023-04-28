Man and woman shot to death in restaurant in southwest suburban Burbank
Police were called to Frank’s Chicago Shrimp House in the 6500 block of West 79th Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
A man and a woman were shot to death inside a restaurant in southwest suburban Burbank Thursday night.
Police were called to Frank’s Chicago Shrimp House in the 6500 block of West 79th Street around 6:30 p.m. and found the woman on the floor. Police said officers rendered aid but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man was also found on the floor and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.
Police released no other details and no one was reported in custody.
Illinois Gaming Board slammed video gambling company for alleged ties to bookmaker, but it’s still reaping millions
Edgewater man started creating crossword puzzles to ward off pandemic boredom, gets published by The New York Times
After death of Emmett Till’s accuser, Chicago-area cousin says, ‘No one now will be’ held accountable
The Latest
He makes a daily phone call but skipped his mother’s 100th birthday party and never stops by to see her.
Carbon capture sequestration is technology that captures CO2 emissions, then transports and stores those emissions underground.
Illinois Gaming Board slammed video gambling company for alleged ties to bookmaker, but it’s still reaping millions
In 2021, the state agency proposed stripping the lucrative video gaming license held by Frank Cortese’s company. Nearly two years later, with no ruling yet, he’s still in business.
Edgewater man started creating crossword puzzles to ward off pandemic boredom, gets published by The New York Times
“It’s kind of hard to describe,” says Mike Hobin, 64, a real estate broker, of the process of creating the puzzles. “It’s like riding a bike. You just have to do it.”
Newly obtained records say sources told the FBI that the Machine Democrat, who died in 2001, “frequently associated with” top La Cosa Nostra figures and “is possibly an LCN member himself.”