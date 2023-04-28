The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 28, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Man and woman shot to death in restaurant in southwest suburban Burbank

Police were called to Frank’s Chicago Shrimp House in the 6500 block of West 79th Street around 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man and woman shot to death in restaurant in southwest suburban Burbank
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg

A man and a woman were shot to death inside a restaurant in southwest suburban Burbank Thursday night.

Police were called to Frank’s Chicago Shrimp House in the 6500 block of West 79th Street around 6:30 p.m. and found the woman on the floor. Police said officers rendered aid but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was also found on the floor and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he was pronounced dead.

Police released no other details and no one was reported in custody.

Next Up In News
Illinois Gaming Board slammed video gambling company for alleged ties to bookmaker, but it’s still reaping millions
Edgewater man started creating crossword puzzles to ward off pandemic boredom, gets published by The New York Times
Frank Annunzio, who represented Chicago in Congress, was linked to the mob, his FBI file shows
Heifer goes on the lam in north suburbs! But don’t have a cow — the cops caught it.
After death of Emmett Till’s accuser, Chicago-area cousin says, ‘No one now will be’ held accountable
Brandon Johnson gets advice at his final County Board meeting
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Brother should be like me, visit our mom often
He makes a daily phone call but skipped his mother’s 100th birthday party and never stops by to see her.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
A carbon dioxide capture system is seen under construction in 2009 at American Electric Power’s Mountaineer Plant in New Haven, W.Va.
Other Views
Bring carbon capture technology and its environmental benefits to Illinois
Carbon capture sequestration is technology that captures CO2 emissions, then transports and stores those emissions underground.
By Pat Devaney and Mark Denzler
 
Lobbyist and video gaming businessman Frank Cortese.
The Watchdogs
Illinois Gaming Board slammed video gambling company for alleged ties to bookmaker, but it’s still reaping millions
In 2021, the state agency proposed stripping the lucrative video gaming license held by Frank Cortese’s company. Nearly two years later, with no ruling yet, he’s still in business.
By Tim Novak and Robert Herguth
 
CROSSWORD_04XX23_2.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Edgewater man started creating crossword puzzles to ward off pandemic boredom, gets published by The New York Times
“It’s kind of hard to describe,” says Mike Hobin, 64, a real estate broker, of the process of creating the puzzles. “It’s like riding a bike. You just have to do it.”
By Mitch Dudek
 
The late U.S. Rep. Frank Annunzio, the longtime Chicago Democratic member of Congress, in 1990.
The FBI Files
Frank Annunzio, who represented Chicago in Congress, was linked to the mob, his FBI file shows
Newly obtained records say sources told the FBI that the Machine Democrat, who died in 2001, “frequently associated with” top La Cosa Nostra figures and “is possibly an LCN member himself.”
By Robert Herguth
 